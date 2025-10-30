About Cookies on This Site

Sala de estar com uma TV montada na parede. O ecrã mostra uma imagem de alta qualidade de uma baleia a saltar da água.

O que é uma boa qualidade de imagem de TV?

A LG é líder nos avanços da tecnologia de TV e qualidade de imagem. Explore a nossa diversa gama de TV LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K e 8K–todas oferecem uma experiência de visualização ótima.

O que significa 4K e 8K?

Esta é a resolução medida pela densidade de píxeis no seu ecrã. O 4K tem 3840x2160 pixéis e o 8K tem 7680x4320 pixéis.

Comparação lado a lado de uma imagem de uma cadeia de montanhas com uma grelha que representa o número de pixels por tipo de resolução de ecrã. O FHD tem a menor quantidade de píxeis, enquanto o 4K e o 8K têm muito mais detalhes.

O que é a TV 4K? E qual é a qualidade da resolução 4K?

As TV 4K têm 8,3 milhões de píxeis, ou seja, quatro vezes mais do que uma TV Full HD. Isto resulta numa experiência de visualização com detalhes incríveis, mesmo em ecrãs maiores. Em breve, o 4K substituirá o 1080p como a nova norma. UHD (Ultra High Definition) é idêntico a 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

O ecrã de uma TV 4K indica que tem 3840 por 2160 píxeis. No seu interior existe um quadrado mais pequeno com a designação FHD. Isto mostra a diferença de qualidade e densidade de píxeis entre FHD e 4K.

Que tipo de conteúdo 4K está disponível?

Veja a vasta gama de conteúdos 4K de plataformas OTT como Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube e muito mais. De filmes de sucesso a séries, documentários e desportos em direto, os conteúdos 4K têm ampla disponibilidade. Até os filmes clássicos podem ser melhorados para uma qualidade próxima de 4K com a nossa tecnologia AI Super Upscaling.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

O que é a AI Super Upscaling 4K?

O LG OLED evo com AI Super Upscaling proporciona imagens mais nítidas e detalhadas, utilizando o desempenho melhorado da NPU do processador AI alpha 11. Esta tecnologia avançada analisa as imagens em detalhe, otimizando a qualidade do conteúdo OTT, para que possa ter uma experiência de visualização significativamente melhor.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

O que é a TV 8K?

As TV 8K têm mais de 33 milhões de pixéis. Mas, apesar desta alta resolução, ainda não foram lançados muitos conteúdos 8K no mercado.

Como é que escolhe entre uma TV 4K e 8K?

Ao escolher entre uma TV 4K e 8K, é importante ter em conta as suas necessidades pessoais e o seu ambiente de visualização.

 

• As TV 8K têm uma resolução incrível se quiser experimentar a melhor qualidade de imagem possível. No entanto, o conteúdo 8K pode não estar tão amplamente disponível.

 

• As TV 4K oferecem uma qualidade impressionante e, o que é mais importante, o conteúdo 4K está muito mais acessível nas plataformas OTT e de streaming, o que faz com que, para já, seja uma escolha mais inteligente. Com a tecnologia LG AI Super Upscaling 4K, até os conteúdos que não são 4K podem ser apreciados com uma qualidade semelhante à 4K.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Descubra TV 4K e encontre a melhor para si

Compare facilmente as caraterísticas lado a lado para escolher o melhor televisor para si.² ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5QNED85QNED99
Imagem do produto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Imagem do produto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Imagem do produto LG QNED85
QNED85
Imagem do produto LG QNED99
QNED99
EcrãLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 pol.) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 pol.)LG OLED evoLG QNED evoLG QNED 8K MiniLED
DimensãoAté 97 pol.(97,83,77,65 pol.)Até 97 pol.(97,83,77,65,55,48 pol.)Até 100 pol.(100,86,75,65,55,50 pol.)Até 86 pol.(86,75 pol.)
Resolução4K4K4K8K
ProcessadorProcessador alpha 11 AI Gen2Processador alpha 11 AI Gen2Processador alpha 8 AI Gen2Processador alpha 9 AI Gen4
AI UpscalingAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 8K
Saiba mais

Dicas inteligentes para escolher a sua TV

Imagens de ecrã simuladas.¹

 

As funcionalidades podem variar consoante o modelo e o tamanho do ecrã.² Consulte a página de cada produto para obter especificações detalhadas.

 

O suporte para esta funcionalidade pode variar consoante a região e o país.³

 

A qualidade de imagem do conteúdo redimensionado variará consoante a resolução da fonte.⁴

 

Os serviços personalizados podem variar dependendo das políticas da aplicação de terceiros.⁵

 

O LG QNED99 é 8K.⁶