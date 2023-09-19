About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
22" Standard Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

22" Standard Signage

22SM3G-B

22" Standard Signage

(1)
22" Signage with More Utility for Commercial Space

22" Signage with More Utility for Commercial Space

22SM3G delivers information and performs guide with more effective ways in various commercial space, which provides more convenient solution thanks to its upgraded webOS platform.
High Performance SoC with webOS
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Various Sensor Applications
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players.
A Wide Range of Interfaces
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

A Wide Range of Interfaces

Through its diverse interfaces, users can connect the display with various sources for optimal use. Also, the failover function supports users preparing backup sources in case an unexpected error occurs.
USB Plug & Play
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

USB Plug & Play

22SM3G supports USB Plug & Play feature, so users can easily set content playback using a USB.

SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.

 

Real-time Promotion

With Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

 

Wireless Solution

22SM3G operates as a virtual router which can be a wireless access point for mobile devices.

Remote Monitoring and Control
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Remote Monitoring and Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple 22SM3G displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet-connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.
Real-time Care Service with LG Signage365Care
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Real-time Care Service with LG Signage365Care

The maintenance gets easier and faster with the optional service Signage365Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring stable operation of the client's business.

* The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

 

Print

All Spec

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (1W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender, External IR, IR Sheet

Optional

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

NO / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

3.34Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 16.3mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

565.0 x 357.0 x 103.0mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

510.3 x 302.1 x 53.8mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

4.74Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

100 x 100 mm

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

103 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 113 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W(WOL Off), 3.2W(WOL On)

Max.

33W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

15W±5%

Typ.

30W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Edge

Brightness

250nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7 Million colors

Color Gamut

BT709 95%

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

400,000:1

Life time

30,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

14ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

21.5

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 25%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

NO

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

NO

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

YES (2PBP)

PIP

YES

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

NO

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.