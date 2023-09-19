43” Class TA3E Series - Effective Customer Engagement with LG Touch Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
43"
-
Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)
-
450
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
DP, Audio Out
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In, Pixer Sensor In
-
Bezel Width
-
32.7mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,009.6 x 597.8 x 71.4 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
17.1 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,122 x 720 x 162 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
20.1 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Link
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, RGB cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
-
Stand (ST-432T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T43E)
-
Touch type
-
IR (Scattering)
-
Scan Time
-
10 ms ↓
-
Interface
-
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
2.8T (Anti-Glare)
-
Operating Systme Support
-
Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1/10, Mac OS X (10.7 or later), Android, Linux (kernel 3.9 or later)
-
Multi touch point
-
Max 10 Points
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.