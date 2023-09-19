About Cookies on This Site

55XE4F-M

(2)
Slim & Robust Design with Outstanding Visibility

With a slim & robust design, XE4F series can be easily installed to meet the customer's needs in external environments that require complex installation conditions. And upgraded brightness captures the attention of customers even under strong and direct sunlight.
Slim & Light Design
SLIM & ROBUST DESIGN

Slim & Light Design

XE4F series is composed of single display with a light and slim design and it can be easily customized to suit various external environments with no need for separate casing.
Easy integration for partner's customized design
SLIM & ROBUST DESIGN

Easy integration for partner's customized design

The XE4F series is lighter and ready to be customized for various customer needs and settings. From outdoor menu boards to kiosks, the XE4F series is also mountable and optimized for customers, based on the industry purpose and use.
Bright & Brilliant
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Bright & Brilliant

The XE4F series possesses powerful brightness of 4,000nits, providing clear and vivid picture quality even under direct sunlight.
Wide Viewing Angle
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
Long Lasting Brightness
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Long Lasting Brightness

By adding more LED units, XE4F operates brighter at a lower temperature, thereby lasting longer than conventional products.
Visible with Polarized Sunglasses
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP* enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

* Quarter Wave Plate

Secured Protection with IP56 Design
RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Secured Protection with IP56 Design

The display is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It's designed to be not only waterproof but also weatherproof against the damaging effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind, an essential feature for outdoor application.
Protective Glass (IK10 Certified)
RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Protective Glass (IK10 Certified)

The tempered and laminated front glass ensures optimum protection from outdoor extremities, resulting in minimal to no damage from external impacts.

* The image is for illustrative purposes only
* IK rating refers to the deqree of resistance against external impacts on a scale of 0 to 10. (10 indicates the highest level of protection.).

Support HDBaseT ™
EASY MAINTENANCE

Support HDBaseT ™

The XE4F Series supports HDBaseT ™, the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and IR over a single, long-distance cable, for easier control of the display and saving installation and maintenance costs.

* XE4F Series don't support the power supply

Web Monitoring
EASY MAINTENANCE

Web Monitoring

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

* The image is for illustative purposes only

USER SCENE

USER SCENE

Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable, POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws

Optional

NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

-30 °C to 50 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Interface

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

40Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 38.4/26/26/38.4mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1446 x 890 x 207mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1292.5 x 737.4 x 88.0mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

46Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

N/A

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1126 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1364 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

3.5W(WOL Off), 8W(WOL on)

Max.

400W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

330W (Full White) 178W (IEC 62087)

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7 Million colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS / M+

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

YES

Degree of Protection

YES (IK10)

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

YES

Shatter-Proof

YES

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

Tempered strengthening

Thickness

5mm

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

YES

IP Rating

IP56

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

YES

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

Max. 15 degree

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2)

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

YES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (2ea, LAN 1ea / HDbaseT 1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

YES

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

YES

Humidity Sensor

YES

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

YES

Power Indicator

YES

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

YES

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

NO

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

NO

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

YES (2PBP)

PIP

YES

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.