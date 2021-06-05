Q.

What was the most satisfactory element of developing the DUAL Vane Cassette?

A.

"There are 2 extremes that customers want most from their air conditioner. They either want the airflow to blow on them directly or indirectly. Typically, in an office setting, we install air deflectors to keep the air from blowing directly at people's heads, but then if you want more direct airflow, you have to climb up and remove the air deflectors. Condensation can also form on air deflectors when they are installed. On the other hand, in places like churches and assembly halls with ceilings as high as 5 meters, the airflow never reaches all the way to the floor. Being able to develop this DUAL Vane technology that could narrow the vent opening for stronger airflow to directly reach the floor in these places with high ceilings was satisfactory."

Q.

"The DUAL Vane cassette is equipped with a new fan. Didn't deeper wings increase the overall size of the product?"

A.

"The DUAL Vane Cassette is the first air conditioner to implement a one-piece injection-molded 3D fan. The fan comes out of the injection mold in one solid piece. So, it is very smooth and has less resistance than other 3D fans. Our new 3D fan is designed to be more efficient and emit less noise without increasing the overall size of the product."

Q.

What has been the feedback from technicians about the DUAL Vane Cassette?

A.

"Technicians appreciate not having to remove the entire panel to replace the vanes like before. They can simply remove 2 screws to remove and replace the vane module, which makes repair service much more convenient."

Q.

Who would you recommend the DUAL Vase cassette to the most?

A.

Controlling direct and indirect airflow freely with just a single button is the biggest advantage of the product. I recommend this air conditioner to people who want easy control of airflow. Our current product was developed for commercial use, but people want this in their homes too. When you're in the living room or sleeping in the bedroom, air blowing directly on you can be a problem. So, we plan to apply the DUAL Vane technology for residential products as well."