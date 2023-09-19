We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UltraFine Display OLED Pro
Reddot Winner 2021
Versatile OLED
with Accurate Color, Customized to Suit Your Needs
A man is working on video editing using two 65EP5Gs installed on walls and desks at his workplace.
* 65 Inch (65EP5G)
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Accurate Color
with a Wide OLED Screen
65EP5G can compare and monitor colors of SDR and HDR on one screen at the same time.
All Spec
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), IG(Installation Guide), Regulation Book
-
Optional
-
NO
-
OSD
-
English, Korean
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
N/A
-
OPS Type compatible
-
N/A
-
REF(Gen-Lock) In
-
YES
-
RJ45(GPI Remote) In
-
YES
-
RJ45(GPI Remote) Out
-
YES
-
SDI In
-
YES (4ea)
-
SDI Out
-
YES (4ea)
-
SFP+ In
-
YES
-
Weight (Head)
-
31Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 8.7/8.9/8.9/11.6mm (On Bezel)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1670 x 1108 x 200mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1446.3 x 823.8 x 49mm (without Control Box) 1446.3 x 853.8 x 56.5mm (with Control Box)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1446.3 x 896.5 x 272mm
-
Packed Weight
-
45.5Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
35Kg
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
N/A
-
Max.
-
470W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
N/A
-
Typ.
-
139W (IEC 62087)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
OLED
-
Brightness
-
1000/900/500/180nit (APL 3%/10%/25%/100%)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
DCI-P3 99%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,850,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Portait / Landscape
-
NO / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Response Time
-
0.1ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
65
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 0%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
NO
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Connected Care
-
NO
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
NO
-
SuperSign Control+
-
NO
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
YES
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
3rd Party Cal. SW Compatibility
-
CalMAN - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1
-
AFD (Active Format Description)
-
NO
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Auto, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, 13:9, 1.85:1, 2.35:1, 1:1
-
Audio - Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
Audio - Level Meter
-
YES
-
Audio - Sound Mode
-
NO
-
Audio - Source Selection
-
YES
-
Calibration SW
-
SuperSign WB - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1
-
Caption
-
YES
-
Color Adjustment
-
OLED Light, Brightness, Contrast, Chroma, Sharpness, Tint, White Balance Control
-
Color Temp.
-
VAR Temp/9300K/6500K/5400K/3200K/D65(6504K)/C(6774K)/D-Cinema(6302K)
-
Custom 3D LUT file Import (through USB)
-
NO
-
DeltaE < 2
-
YES
-
EOTF(Electro-Optical Transfer Function)
-
Auto/User/1.9/2.2/2.4/2.6/SDR(Calibration)/ST.2084 PQ/BT.2100 HLG/HDR(Calibration)
-
Eyesafe Certification
-
YES
-
False Color
-
NO
-
Function Key
-
YES
-
Gamut
-
HDR Gamut / SDR Gamut
-
Genlock
-
YES
-
GPI Control (General Purpose Interface)
-
YES
-
HDR/SDR monitoring
-
YES
-
Internal Signal Pattern
-
YES
-
LG Connect
-
YES
-
Marker
-
YES
-
Marker - Center Marker
-
YES
-
Marker - Safety Area
-
YES
-
Mastering Peak
-
YES
-
Mono/Blue Only
-
YES
-
OLED Panel Setting (for image sticking prevention)
-
TPC Auto-dimming (Temporal Peak Luminance Control), Pixel Refresher, Screen Shift, Logo Luminance Adjustment, GSR Auto dimming (Global Sticky Reduction), CPC (Convex Power Control)
-
Over scan
-
Zero Scan, Over Scan, Under Scan
-
Peaking Filter (Camera Focus Assist)
-
NO
-
Profile Load / Save
-
YES
-
R/G/B Gain
-
-768~255
-
SDI Color Format
-
Auto, RGB444, YCbCr444, YCbCr422
-
Support Web API
-
YES
-
Tally
-
YES
-
Time Code
-
YES
-
Transfer Matrix
-
YES
-
UMD (Under Monitor Display)
-
YES
-
Video Analysis - Vector Scope
-
YES
-
Video Analysis - Waveform
-
YES
-
Video Range
-
NO
-
VPID
-
YES
-
Zoom
-
x2~x5
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 5.0
-
PBP
-
YES (2PBP)
-
PIP
-
YES
-
