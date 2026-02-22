Klarna betalningar

About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Kvadratisk kampanjbild som visar ett modernt vardagsrum i beige toner med LG-vitvaror. En träfärgad mediamöbel med en widescreen-TV som visar en lila och gul abstrakt grafik, samt en liten krukväxt och en tavla ovanpå. Till vänster står ett kylskåp med glasdörr med synliga drycker inuti, och längst till vänster en staplad tvättmaskin och torktumlare. Miljön har en varm och minimalistisk känsla.

Kvadratisk kampanjbild som visar ett modernt vardagsrum i beige toner med LG-vitvaror. En träfärgad mediamöbel med en widescreen-TV som visar en lila och gul abstrakt grafik, samt en liten krukväxt och en tavla ovanpå. Till vänster står ett kylskåp med glasdörr med synliga drycker inuti, och längst till vänster en staplad tvättmaskin och torktumlare. Miljön har en varm och minimalistisk känsla.

Betala flexibelt med Klarna!

Betala idag, inom 30 dagar eller sprid ut betalningarna över 6 - 36 månader.

bg
12 månaders räntefri avbetalning*

 

✓    0 % effektiv årlig ränta

✓    För ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt

✓    Utan administrations - eller uppläggningsavgifter

 

*Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden. Det slutgiltiga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.

bg
Köp nu, betala senare

Shoppa nu och betala tryggt upp till 30 dagar senare - utan påminnelseavgift eller ränta när du betalar i tid. Betala bara för det du behåller.

bg
Klarna betalningar

Hur fungerar betalningar med Klarna?

 

 

 

 

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Handla dina favoritprodukter

Hitta den perfekta produkten just för dig.

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

0% räntefri delbetalning med Klarna upp till 12 månader

Välj Klarna 12 månaders delbetalning i kassan.

Klarna

Betala flexibelt med delbetalningar

Hantera din avbetalningsplan hos Klarna efter genomfört köp.

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

Upptäck vårt breda produktsortiment

TVs
TV & Soundbars
Upptäck TV & Soundbars
Upptäck Bildskärmär
Bildskärmär
Upptäck Bildskärmär
Upptäck Kyl & Frys
Kyl & Frys
Upptäck Kyl & Frys
Upptäck Tvätt & Torkar
Tvätt & Torkar
Upptäck Tvätt & torkar
Inbyggd LG-ugn i rostfritt stål och svart glas med digital display och kontrollpanel upptill, visad med innerbelysningen tänd och ett ugnsgaller synligt genom glasluckan.
Integrerade vitvaror
Upptäck Integrerade Vitvaror
Diskmaskin
Diskmaskin
Upptäck Diskmaskiner

Bli LG-medlem

Njut av alla fördelar med ett LG-medlemskap, från specialrabatter
till exklusiva tjänster och erbjudanden.

Logga inBli medlem nu

Välkomstkupong

5 % rabatt på ditt första köp.

Exklusiva priser

Få ytterligare 2 % rabatt på varje köp.

Fri hemleverans

På alla beställningar gjorda på LG.com

Behöver du hjälp?

Vi finns här för att hjälpa dig.

Support
Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Exempel på delbetalning

Vid köp av denna produkt för kronor med 12 månaders räntefri delbetalning är räntan 0 %, den månatliga administrationsavgiften 0 kronor och uppläggningsavgiften 0 kronor. Den effektiva räntan är 0 % och det totala beloppet att betala blir kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 