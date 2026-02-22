About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar S30A med WOW Orchestra och WOW Interface

LG Soundbar S30A med WOW Orchestra och WOW Interface

NS30A
Vy framifrån av soundbar och bashögtalare
Vy framifrån av soundbar
Vy ovanifrån av soundbar
Vy bakifrån av soundbar
Vy i 45 graders vinkel av soundbar och bashögtalare
Vy i 45 graders vinkel av soundbar med gallerdel avtagen
Närbild av soundbarens högra ände
Närbild av soundbarens knappar
Närbild av soundbarens framsida
Närbild av soundbarens portar
Vy i 45 graders vinkel av bashögtalare
Vy underifrån av bashögtalare
Huvudfunktioner

  • WOW Interface
  • WOW Orchestra
  • 2.1-kanals Surround-ljud
  • AI Sound Pro
Mer
En LG Soundbar S30A placerad framför en enkel bakgrund under belysning.

AI-optimerat ljud. Den mångsidiga följeslagaren till din LG TV.

Njut av ett fylligare, mer uppslukande 2.1-kanalers ljud som drivs av WOW Orchestra och AI Sound Pro

På den vänstra bilden visas 3 TV-skärmar: En kvinna på scen med en mikrofon i handen, en reporter som pratar med en mikrofon och en surfplatta i varje hand och riddare på en häst. Under TV-apparaterna är en S30A-soundbar med EQ-grafik placerad. Nedertill visas 3 ikoner: MUSIK, RÖST och BIO. I mitten spelas en konsertscenen på TV:n. En virtuell ljudeffekt strålar ut samtidigt från TV, soundbar och en bashögtalare. På den högra bilden visar en väggmonterad TV LG webOS-startskärmen och S30A är placerad under TV:n, på TV-bordet. Till vänster visas delvis en fjärrkontroll till en LG TV och till höger visar fyra ikoner för WOW Interface-funktioner.

På den vänstra bilden visas 3 TV-skärmar: En kvinna på scen med en mikrofon i handen, en reporter som pratar med en mikrofon och en surfplatta i varje hand och riddare på en häst. Under TV-apparaterna är en S30A-soundbar med EQ-grafik placerad. Nedertill visas 3 ikoner: MUSIK, RÖST och BIO. I mitten spelas en konsertscenen på TV:n. En virtuell ljudeffekt strålar ut samtidigt från TV, soundbar och en bashögtalare. På den högra bilden visar en väggmonterad TV LG webOS-startskärmen och S30A är placerad under TV:n, på TV-bordet. Till vänster visas delvis en fjärrkontroll till en LG TV och till höger visar fyra ikoner för WOW Interface-funktioner.

WOW Orchestra

Förbättra TV-ljudet med en soundbar för en uppslukande upplevelse

Ljudet kommer från både TV och soundbar, vilket utvidgar ljudfältet för en fylligare och mer uppslukande upplevelse. Soundbarhögtalaren levererar det huvudsakliga ljudet, medan TV:n spelar upp mellanregister och höga frekvenser för att förbättra klarheten.

Violinkonserter spelas på en väggmonterad LG TV. Virtuella ljudeffekter kommer samtidigt från LG-TV:n och LG Soundbar S30A och visar hur WOW Orchestra skapas.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

** Med WOW Orchestra kan soundbar- och TV-högtalare användas samtidigt för att förbättra ljudupplevelsen. Bildgrafiken är endast avsedd för visualisering. TV-högtalarens faktiska inriktning kan variera.

****WOW Orchestra-kompatibla TV-apparater: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (stöd för QNED 80 begränsat till 2022, 2023 och 2025), NANO 90/80 (endast 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (endast 2025), kompatibla TV-apparater kan variera beroende på lanseringsår.

****Observera att vissa WOW Orchestra-tjänster kanske inte är tillgängliga vid köptillfället. En mjukvaruuppdatering kan krävas. En nätverksanslutning och/eller LG ThinQ-app krävs för uppdateringar (TV och/eller soundbar)

WOW Interface

Lätt styrning – styr via skärmen med din LG TV-fjärrkontroll

Upplev oöverträffad synergi i kombination med LG TV. Kontrollera soundbarens läge, volym, anslutning och andra inställningar direkt på skärmen med din TV-fjärrkontroll.

En väggmonterad TV visar LG webOS startskärm och en S30A är placerad under TV:n, på TV-bordet. Till vänster visas delvis en fjärrkontroll till en LG TV och till höger visar fyra ikoner för WOW Interface-funktioner.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**LG TV Remote-användning är begränsad till endast vissa funktioner.

***WOW Interface-kompatibla TV-apparater:OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ, Kompatibla TV-apparater kan variera beroende på lanseringsår. 

****Observera att vissa WOW Interface-tjänster kanske inte är tillgängliga vid köptillfället. En mjukvaruuppdatering kan krävas. En nätverksanslutning och/eller LG ThinQ-app krävs för uppdateringar (TV och/eller soundbar)

2.1-kanals ultimat ljud

Uppslukande ljud överallt

Stig in i scenen med 140W 2.1-kanalers surround-ljud och en bashögtalare som levererar verklighetstrogna ljudlandskap.

TV med vetenskapligt innehåll visas med en S30A soundbar placerad precis nedanför. På golvet står också soundbarens bashögtalare. Vita halvtransparenta ljudvågor avges brett från soundbaren och bashögtalaren.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

AI Sound Pro

AI optimerar ljud för alla genrer

AI analyserar innehållets ljudgenre och levererar genom de tre optimerade lägena. Ställer automatiskt in det mest optimala läget enligt analysen.

*Screen images simulated.

LG ThinQ

Styr din soundbar via LG ThinQ-appen på en smartphone

Anslut till enheten, justera volymen och ändra ljudläge i ThinQ-appen för din bekvämlighet.

Strävan efter ett bättre liv

LG strävar efter att skapa ett bättre liv för alla. Vi omstrukturerar tillverkningsprocesser för att använda hållbara material, inklusive återvunnet harts. Vi kommer att fortsätta utforska och introducera ny teknik för hållbarhet. Våra produkter är ett bevis på vårt löfte.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Generellt - Antal Kanaler

    2.1

  • Generellt - Output

    140 W

  • Mått (WxHxD) - Main

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Mått (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

Alla specifikationer

GENERELLT

  • Antal Kanaler

    2.1

  • Output

    140 W

  • Antal Högtalare

    3 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Game

    Ja

  • wow orchestra

    Ja

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

ANSLUTNING

  • Optisk

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec

    SBC / AAC

HDMI-STÖD

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

  • HDMI Version

    1.4

BEKVÄMLIGHET

  • Fjärstyrningsapp - iOS/Android OS

    Ja

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • WOW Interface

    Ja

MÅTT (WXHXD)

  • Main

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Subwoofer

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

  • Förpackningsmått

    779 x 279 x 388 mm

VIKT

  • Main

    1,7 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4,5 kg

  • Gross Vikt

    7,9 kg

STRÖM

  • Strömförbrukning Av (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Strömförbrukning (Main)

    15 W

  • Strömförbrukning Av (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Strömförbrukning (subwoofer)

    18 W

TILLBEHÖR

  • Fjärrkontroll

    Ja

STRECKKOD

  • Streckkod

    8806096656440

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.
För att lära dig mer om hur den här produkten hanterar data och dina rättigheter som användare, besök ”Datatäckning och specifikationer” på LG Privacy

Kontakta oss

Förfrågan att köpa
Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Exempel på delbetalning

Vid köp av denna produkt för kronor med 12 månaders räntefri delbetalning är räntan 0 %, den månatliga administrationsavgiften 0 kronor och uppläggningsavgiften 0 kronor. Den effektiva räntan är 0 % och det totala beloppet att betala blir kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 