80W Soundbar med integrerad Subwoofer
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Produkttyp
Hemmabio
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Kanal
2.1CH
-
Uteffekt – totalt
80W
-
Uteffekt – fram
20W X 2
-
Uteffekt – subwoofer
20W X 2
IN- OCH UTGÅNG
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Ljudingång - bärbar ingång
Ja
-
Ljudingång – optisk
Ja
-
HDMI-utgång
Ja
-
HDMI-ingång
Ja 3st
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Woofer-volym
Ja
-
USB-inspelning (2x, endast CD)
Ja
-
Uppspelning från extern hårddisk
Ja
LJUDLÄGE
-
BassBoost
Ja
FYSISK STORLEK (B X H X D) MM
-
Primär
880 x 79 x 127
-
Kartongens storlek (B x H x D) mm
1047x277x277
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
