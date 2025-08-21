Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
75-tums LG NanoCell AI NANO82 4k Smart TV 2025
75-tums LG NanoCell AI NANO82 4k Smart TV 2025

Huvudfunktioner

  • Pure Colors in Real 4K, levande färger i kombination med häpnadsväckande detaljer
  • 4K-bildkvalitet, uppskalad bild och surroundljud med alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • Ny AI-knapp, röstkontroller, dra och släpp-funktioner med AI Magic Remote
  • Njut av 4K Super Upscaling för förbättrad upplösning, ljusstyrka och klarhet
  • Högupplöst med massiva ultrastora TV-skärmar
Mer
CES Innovation Awards-märke med 2025 Honoree-utmärkelse.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersäkerhet

AVForums Editor’s Choice-logotyp för LG webOS 24 som bästa smart-TV-system 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice -Bästa Smart-TV-systemet 2024/25

”webOS 24 fortsätter att leverera en elegant, snabb och lättanvänd smart upplevelse som även är fräsch och prydlig.”

*CES Innovation Awards baseras på beskrivande material som skickats till domarna. CTA verifierade inte riktigheten av någon inlämning eller av några påståenden och testade inte produkten som fick priset.

LG NanoCell TV sitter något vinklat åt vänster och visar färgglada trådar. alpha 7 4K AI Processor-logotypen syns i det nedre högra hörnet av TV-skärmen. Bakgrunden är en ljus blågrön färgtoning.

LG NanoCell TV sitter något vinklat åt vänster och visar färgglada trådar. alpha 7 4K AI Processor-logotypen syns i det nedre högra hörnet av TV-skärmen. Bakgrunden är en ljus blågrön färgtoning.

Dyk in i en värld av autentiska färger

BildkvalitetwebOS för AILjudkvalitetUnderhållning

Möt den kraftfulla och smarta alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

Med betydande prestandaförbättringar och snabbare processor ger alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 nu 4K-bildkvalitet med mycket bättre skärpa och djup än tidigare.

alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lyser gult och färgglada ljusbultar skjuter ut från den.

*Jämfört med samma års Smart TV på ingångsnivå med alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 baserat på en intern jämförelse av specifikationer.

Rena färger i äkta 4K

Se 4K-innehåll förfinat med levande färgnoggrannhet och skarpa detaljer, vilket gör varje scen visuellt slående och njutbar.

A faded carousel is washed with a wave of colors, resulting in a sharper visualization of a brightly lit colorful carousel.

4K Super Upscaling väcker varje bild till liv

LG:s kraftfulla processor ökar upplösningen till originalkvalitet. Njut av 4K Super Upscaling för förbättrad upplösning, ljusstyrka och klarhet.

Före och efter-jämförelse av hur LG:s 4K Super Upscaling förbättrar bildkvaliteten. Två paneler som visar samma bild av en färgglad fågel som sitter på en gren i en skog, panelen till höger är urblekt.

*Bildkvaliteten på uppskalat innehåll varierar beroende på källupplösningen.

HDR10 Pro

Levande färger och ljusstyrka tar skärmupplösningen till nya höjder. Hoppa in i förhöjd bildkvalitet med skarpare kontrast.

Ett foto av en flicka i en röd tröja delad på mitten för att visa vänster sida i SDR och höger sida i HDR10 Pro. Den högra sidan av bilden är skarpare och i kontrast med den vänstra sidan av bilden.

*HDR10 Pro är en teknik som utvecklats av LG Electronics baserad på bildkvalitetsstandarden "HDR10".

Nästa generations LG AI TV

Läs mer

AI Magic Remote kompletterar AI experience

Styr din TV enkelt med AI Magic Remote - ingen extra enhet behövs! Med en rörelsesensor och rullningshjul, peka och klicka för att använda den som en virtuell mus eller helt enkelt tala för röstkommandon.

*AI Magic Remotes design, tillgänglighet och funktioner kan variera beroende på region och språk som stöds, även för samma modell.

*Vissa funktioner kan kräva en internetanslutning.

*AI Voice Recognition tillhandahålls endast i länder som stöder NLP på sitt modersmål.

En familj på fyra är samlad kring en LG AI TV. En cirkel visas runt personen som håller i fjärrkontrollen och visar deras namn. Detta visar hur AI Voice ID känner igen varje användares röstsignatur. webOS-gränssnittet visar sedan hur AI automatiskt byter konto och rekommenderar personanpassat innehåll.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID känner igen varje användares unika röstsignatur och erbjuder personanpassade rekommendationer när du talar.

*Reducerat eller begränsat innehåll kan visas beroende på region och nätverksanslutning.

*Stöd för Voice ID kan variera beroende på region och land och är tillgängligt på TV-apparater med OLED, QNED, NanoCell och UHD som släpps från 2024 och framåt.

*Det fungerar bara med appar som stöder Voice ID-kontot.

Närbild av en LG QNED TV-skärm som visar hur AI Search fungerar. Ett litet chattfönster är öppet som visar hur användaren frågade efter vilka sportspel som är tillgängliga. AI Search svarar via chatt och genom att visa miniatyrer av tillgängligt innehåll. En uppmaning att fråga Microsoft Copilot visas också.

Närbild av en LG QNED TV-skärm som visar hur AI Search fungerar. Ett litet chattfönster är öppet som visar hur användaren frågade efter vilka sportspel som är tillgängliga. AI Search svarar via chatt och genom att visa miniatyrer av tillgängligt innehåll. En uppmaning att fråga Microsoft Copilot visas också.

AI Search

Fråga din TV vad som helst. Inbyggd AI känner igen din röst och ger snabbt personliga rekommendationer till dina önskemål. Du kan även få ytterligare resultat och lösningar med Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search är tillgängligt på TV-apparater med OLED, QNED, NanoCell och UHD som släpps från 2024 och framåt. 

*USA och Korea använder LLM-modellen.

*En internetanslutning krävs. 

Sci-fi-innehåll spelas upp på en LG QNED TV-skärm. På skärmen syns AI Chatbot-gränssnittet. Användaren skickade ett meddelande till chatboten och sade att skärmen är för mörk. Chatboten erbjöd lösningar på begäran. Hela scenen är även delad itu. Den ena sidan är mörkare, den andra sidan är ljusare, vilket visar hur AI Chatbot löste problemet för användaren automatiskt.

Sci-fi-innehåll spelas upp på en LG QNED TV-skärm. På skärmen syns AI Chatbot-gränssnittet. Användaren skickade ett meddelande till chatboten och sade att skärmen är för mörk. Chatboten erbjöd lösningar på begäran. Hela scenen är även delad itu. Den ena sidan är mörkare, den andra sidan är ljusare, vilket visar hur AI Chatbot löste problemet för användaren automatiskt.

AI Chatbot

Interagera med AI Chatbot via din AI Magic Remote och ta itu med alla problem från inställningar till felsökning. AI kan förstå användarens avsikt och tillhandahåller omedelbara lösningar.

*En internetanslutning krävs.

*AI Chatbot tillhandahålls endast i länder som stöder NLP på sitt modersmål.

*Det är möjligt att länka AI Chatbot till kundtjänst.

LG AI Magic Remote framför en LG TV-skärm. På skärmen visas en personlig hälsning från LG AI med anpassade nyckelord baserade på användarens sök- och visningshistorik. Vid fjärrkontrollen visas en ikon och etikett som visar att AI Concierge-funktionen är lättillgänglig med ett kort tryck på AI-knappen.

LG AI Magic Remote framför en LG TV-skärm. På skärmen visas en personlig hälsning från LG AI med anpassade nyckelord baserade på användarens sök- och visningshistorik. Vid fjärrkontrollen visas en ikon och etikett som visar att AI Concierge-funktionen är lättillgänglig med ett kort tryck på AI-knappen.

AI Concierge

Ett kort tryck på AI-knappen på din fjärrkontroll öppnar din AI Concierge som ger anpassade sökord och rekommendationer baserat på din sök- och visningshistorik. 

*Menyer och appar som stöds kan variera beroende på land.

*De menyer som visas kan vara annorlunda vid lanseringen.

*Nyckelordsrekommendationerna varierar beroende på app och tid på dygnet.

En skärm för en användare som går igenom AI Picture Wizard-processen för personanpassning. Serier av bilder visas där användarens val markeras. En laddningsikon visas och därefter en liggande bild anpassad från vänster till höger.

AI Picture Wizard

Avancerade algoritmer lär dig dina preferenser genom att gå igenom 1,6 miljarder bildmöjligheter. Baserat på dina val skapar din TV en personanpassad bild bara för dig.

En skärm för en användare som går igenom AI Sound Wizard-processen för personanpassning. Serier av ljudklippsikoner väljs. En jazzsångare och saxofonspelare visas, ljudvågor som representerar det personanpassade ljudet är animerade över bilden.

AI Sound Wizard

Välj det ljud du gillar från ett urval av ljudklipp. Från 40 miljoner parametrar skapar AI en skräddarsydd ljudprofil anpassad efter dina preferenser.

webOS Re:New Program-logotyp och -namn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-märket nära.

webOS Re:New Program-logotyp och -namn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-märket nära.

Ny uppgradering i 5 år med prisbelönta webOS Re:New Program

Få fullständiga uppgraderingar och njut av de senaste funktionerna och mjukvaran. En CES Innovation Awardee i kategorin cybersäkerhet, känn dig trygg i att webOS håller dina data säkra.

*webOS Re:New Program gäller för 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV-apparater.

*WebOS Re:New Program stöder totalt fyra uppgraderingar under fem år, tröskeln är den förinstallerade versionen av webOS, och uppgraderingsschemat varierar från månadsskifte till årsskifte.

*Uppdateringar och schemat för vissa funktioner, applikationer och tjänster kan variera beroende på modell och region.

*Uppgraderingar tillgängliga för OLED TV-apparater från 2022 och UHD TV-apparater från 2023 och högre modeller.

Upplev vad LG AI TV kan göra för dig!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot och AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV-fjärrkontroll framför en LG TV-skärm med Home Hub. All funktionalitet och kontroller över andra smarta enheter visas.

Home Hub, allt-i-ett-plattformen för ditt smarta hem

Hantera diverse LG-hemapparater sömlöst tillsammans med dina Google Home-enheter, med mera. Upplev den ultimata bekvämligheten med att kontrollera hela ditt hem via en intuitiv instrumentpanel. 

*LG har stöd för WiFi-enheter av typen ”Matter”. "Matter"-stödda tjänster och funktioner kan variera beroende på de anslutna enheterna. Initial anslutning för ThinQ och Matter bör vara via ThinQ mobilappen.

*Användning av handsfree-röstfunktionen utan fjärrkontroll är endast möjlig med alpha 9 AI Processor och alpha 11 AI Processor. Det kan variera beroende på produkter och regioner.

AI Sound Pro finjusterar ditt ljud för effekt

*AI Clear Sound måste aktiveras via Sound Mode-menyn.

*Ljudet kan variera beroende på lyssningsmiljön. 

Förhöj ditt ljud med LG TV och LG Soundbar

*Soundbar kan köpas separat. 

*Soundbar Mode-kontroll kan variera beroende på modell.

*Observera att tjänsten kanske inte är tillgänglig vid köptillfället. En nätverksanslutning krävs för uppdateringar. 

*Soundbar-modellerna som är kompatibla med TV:n kan variera beroende på region och land.

*Fjärranvändning av LG TV är begränsad till endast vissa funktioner.

Hitta det bästa LG Soundbar och LG TV-paret

*Funktioner kan variera per modell. Se varje respektive produktsida för detaljerade specifikationer.

En person i deras vardagsrum håller sin telefon. En sändningsikon visas på telefonen för att visa att telefonskärmen speglas på TV:n. På TV:n visas en basketmatch bredvid en speglad skärm på sidan av som visar spelarstatistik.

 Maximera nöjet, använd flera skärmar med Multi view

Få ut det mesta ur din TV med Multi view. Spegla dina enheter via Google Cast och AirPlay. Dela din skärm i två separata vyer för sömlös underhållning över flera skärmar.

*Bild- och ljudinställningarna på båda skärmarna är desamma. 

*Apple, Apple-logotypen, Apple TV, AirPlay och HomeKid är varumärken som tillhör Apple Inc, registrerade i USA och andra länder.

*Stöd för AirPlay 2, HomeKit och Google Cast och kan variera beroende på region och språk.

LG Channels startskärm visar det varierade utbudet av innehåll som finns på en LG TV.

Streama en mängd olika innehåll. Gratis. 

LG:s exklusiva streamingtjänst, LG Channels, ger dig ett brett utbud av live- och on-demand-kanaler gratis till hands. 

*Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region. 

Kostnadsfritt. Avtalsfritt. Kabelfritt.

Allt du behöver göra är att ställa in och börja titta utan att oroa dig för dolda kostnader eller installera en avkodare. 

Tre olika ikoner visar hur LG Channels kan användas utan att behöva prenumerera, betala eller ställa in en extra box.

Gaming Portal förvandlar din TV till den ultimata spelhubben

Spela tusentals spel direkt på din LG TV med åtkomst till GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid och nu Xbox-appen! Njut av en mängd olika spelupplevelser - från AAA-titlar med gamepad till vardagsspel du kan spela med din fjärrkontroll.

Startskärmen för Gaming Portal. Markören rör sig och klickar för att visa många populära speltitlar, och den extra funktionen att kunna välja spel beroende på vilken typ av handkontroll du har, oavsett om det är en gamepad eller fjärrkontrollen.

*Stöd för Gaming Portal kan variera beroende på land.

*Stöd för molnspeltjänster och spel inom Gaming Portal kan variera beroende på land.

*Visa speltjänster kan kräva en prenumeration och en gamepad.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Upplev bio som regissören tänkt sig med FILMMAKER MODE med Ambient Light Compensation som anpassar sig till omgivningen och håller bilder så nära sin ursprungliga form som möjligt.

En regissör som redigerar filmen "Killers of the Flower Moon" framför en kontrollpanel på en LG NanoCell TV. Längst ner till vänster på bilden syns en FILMMAKER MODE™-logotyp

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE är ett varumärke som tillhör UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE startar automatiskt med AppleTV+ och Amazon Prime-videoappen.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE gäller för NANO90 och FILMMAKER MODE gäller för NANO80.

*Bilderna ovan på denna produktdetaljsida är endast för illustrativa syften. Se galleribilderna för en mer exakt representation.

*Alla bilder ovan är simulerade.

*Tjänstens tillgänglighet varierar beroende på region och land.

*Personanpassade tjänster kan variera beroende på policyerna för tredjepartsapplikationen.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Skärmtyp

    4K UHD

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Bildprocessor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Ljuduteffekt

    20W

  • Högtalarsystem

    2.0 kanaler

Alla specifikationer

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Skärmtyp

    4K UHD

  • Bildupplösning

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Bakgrundsbelysning

    Direct

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

BILD (PROCESSOR)

  • Bildprocessor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • AI Uppskalning

    4K Superuppskalning

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • AI Ljusstyrkekontroll

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Bildläge

    10 lägen

  • Automatisk kalibrering

    Ja

GAMING

  • Stöd för HGIG

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (Upp till 60Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Hög Kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Invertera Färger

    Ja

AUDIO

  • AI Ljud

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtuell 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Redo

    Ja (2 Way Playback)

  • Ljuduteffekt

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Se manualen)

  • Högtalarriktning

    Nedåt

  • Högtalarsystem

    2.0 kanaler

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Ja (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Ingångar

    1 st

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 st

  • CI Slot

    1st

  • HDMI Ingångar

    3st (stödjer eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Ingångar (Antenn/Kabel)

    2 st

  • USB Ingångar

    2 st (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Operativsystem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Kompatibel med USB-kamera

    Ja

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Full Webbläsare

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ingår

  • Fjärrstyrning via Smartphone-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Röst-ID

    Ja

  • Fungerar med Apple AirPlay

    Ja

  • Works with Apple Home

    Ja

POWER

  • Strömförsörjning (Volt, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby-strömförbrukning

    Under 0.5W

INKLUDERADE TILLBEHÖR

  • Fjärrkontroll

    Magic Remote MR25GA

  • Nätkabel

    Yes (Attached)

MOTTAGARE

  • Analog TV-mottagning

    Ja

  • Digital TV-mottagare

    DVB-T2/T (Marksänd), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satellit)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Våra rekommendationer

Hitta en butik nära dig

Upplev den här produkten nära dig.
Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Representativt exempel

För ett representativt exempel vid ett kreditköp på 12 000 kronor och 12 månader räntefritt är räntan 0 %, månatlig administrationsavgift 0 kronor och en uppläggningsavgift på 0 kronor tillkommer. Den effektiva räntan blir 0% och totalt att betala 12 000 kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 