We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG GALLERY OLED TV
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Lanseringsår
2014
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
55
BILD
-
Upplösning
1920x1080
-
BLU-sort
OLED
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Ja (Plus)
-
Picture Wizard II
Ja
-
Bildformat
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
Just Scan (1:1 pixelmatchning) % OverScan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
SMART TV
-
Premium-innehåll
Ja
-
Webbläsare
Ja
-
Skype
Ja
-
3D World
Ja
-
2nd Display
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Media Link
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
MHL
Ja
-
Miracast, skärmdelare
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
WiDi från Intel
Ja
-
Inbyggd Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi B/in
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
SMART-KONTROLL
-
Magic Remote-fjärrkontroll
Ja
-
Dual Core CPU(GHz)
1.25 GHz
-
RAM (GB)
8 GB
-
Röstigenkänning
Ja
-
Universalfjärrkontroll
Ja
-
Smartphone-fjärrkontroll (Remote-app)
Ja
-
Tv-kamera
Ja
CINEMA 3D
-
Uppskalning från 2D till 3D
Ja
-
Dual Play
Ja
-
Dual Play-glasögon
Ja
-
3D-glasögon
Party pack (4) + Dual Play (2)
INSPELNING
-
Extern hårddisk
Ja
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG
-
CI-kortplats
1 (V)
-
HDMI Ethernet Channel
4 (V)
-
USB 3/2
2 (V, 2.0) + 1 (V, 3.0) - Available for USB Hub
-
RF in
2 (T2/C, S2)
-
Komposit in (CVBS + ljud)
1 (V, Gender,Component & Audio Sharing)
-
Scart (full)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Komponent in (YPbPr + ljud)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital ljudutgång (optisk)
1 (Optical)
-
PC-ljudingång
Share with AV2
ÖVRIGT
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Text-tv
Ja
-
Språk
33 languages
-
Autojustering / programmering
Ja
-
Klocka
Ja
-
Timer på/av
Ja
-
Avstängningstimer
Ja
SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM
-
Antenn
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
Ja
ECO
-
Strömförbrukning på-läge
97W
-
Standbyläge
<0,3W
-
Årlig energiförbrukning
142 kWh
-
Smart energibesparing
Ja Plus
-
Luminans
65 %
-
Kvicksilver
0 g
-
Bly
>0 g
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - OBS Denna TV innehåller bly endast i vissa delar eller komponenter där ingen alternativ teknik finns i enlighet med gällande undantagsbestämmelser enligt RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
Class A
-
Visual Screen Size (cm)
138
-
EU ECO Flower Approval
Approval
MÅTT BXHXD (KG)
-
1) Utan stativ
1230*715*25.4(13.2)
-
2) Med stativ
1230*790*233(18)
-
3) I förpackning
1330*810*330(28.4)
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
Det säger andra
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.