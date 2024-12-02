LG BX 55 tum 4K Smart OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alla specifikationer
SKÄRM
-
Storlekar
65/55
-
Skärmtyp
4K OLED
-
Visningsvinkel
Perfekt visningsvinkel
-
Färgomfång
Perfekt färg
-
Dimning
Pixeldimning
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Lumin. Pro
PROCESSOR
-
Processor
α7 Gen3
-
AI-genre
Ja
-
AI-bild
AI-bild
-
AI-ljusstyrka
Ja
BILDKVALITET
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Ja
-
HDR10 Pro och HLG Pro
Ja
-
Filmskaparläge
Ja
-
Rörelsehantering
OLED Motion Pro
-
HFR
Ja
SPEL
-
HGiG
Ja
-
Direkt spelsvar
VRR & ALLM
-
G-Sync/Freesync
G-SYNC
LJUD
-
Högtalare
40W
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Ja
-
AI-ljud
AI-ljud
-
eARC/ARC
eARC
-
One Touch ljudinställning
Ja
INGÅNGAR
-
Strömning
4K HDR
-
Bluetooth
V5.0
-
HDMI/USB
4 HDMI 2.13 USB
AI & SMART
-
Startinstrumentpanel
Ja
-
Plattform
webOS
-
Röstkommando
Endast fjärrkontroll
-
AirPlay 2
Ja
ÖVRIGT
-
Screen Design
4Side Cinema Screen
-
Sändning
T2/C/S2
-
Magisk Remote
Ja
-
Energieffektivitetsklass (A - G)
G
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
