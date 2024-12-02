86" QNED 91 - QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV - 86QNED916QA

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Support

LG QNED

Tillgänglighet

Se rena färger ännu rikare

Upplev färger som känns nästintill overkliga med kombinationen av Quantum Dot och NanoCell.
Mini LED

Små ljus, enorm kontrast

Tusentals små bakgrundsljus fyller skärmen och ger skarpa, ljusa bilder med otrolig detaljrikedom.
*Mini LED finns på QNED99/95/90/85.
*Antalet mini-LED-block är baserat på 86-tums QNED99-modellen.
*Storleken för MiniLED har räknats fram med LG:s interna mätstandarder.

Precision Dimming Pro &
Ultra Contrast

Avancerad dimming-teknologi använder djupinlärningsalgoritmer för att kartlägga och skicka bildinformation till bakgrundsbelysningens dimming-zoner, vilket skapar skarpare och mer naturliga bilder samtidigt som haloeffekten minimeras.

Två TV-skärmar – en till vänster och en till höger. Samma bild av vackra färgglada blommor mot svart bakgrund visas på båda TV-apparater. Bilden till vänster är lite blekare och bilden till höger är väldigt färgstark. En bild av ett processorchip visas i det nedre vänstra hörnet av TV:n till höger.

100% Color Volume

LG QNED:s certifierade färgåtergivningsteknik ger rika färger som förblir levande och exakta även vid höga ljusnivåer.

En färggrann digital bild är uppdelad i två delar. Delen till vänster är mindre livfull och delen till höger är mer livfull. Nere till vänster står det "70% färgvolym" och till höger står det "100% färgvolym".

Två RGB-färgfördelningsdiagram formade som en triangulär stapel. Diagrammet till vänster visar 70% färgvolym och diagrammet till höger visar 100% färgvolym som är fördelad över hela diagrammet. Mellan de två diagrammen står texterna "Bright" och "Dark". En logotyp för Intertek-certifierad visas precis nedanför.

100% konsekvent färgåtergivning

Tack vare TV:ns avancerade färgteknik kan färger ses utan förvrängning även från stora vinklar.

Till vänster visas QNED-skärmen framifrån. På skärmen visas en mängd regnbågsfärgade ballonger. Texten ovanför TV:n lyder "Front". En del i mitten av skärmen lyfts fram i en separat cirkel. Till höger visas QNED-skärmen från sidan. På skärmen visas en mängd regnbågsfärgade ballonger. En text ovanför TV:n lyder "plus-minus 30 graders visning". En del i mitten av skärmen lyfts fram i en separat cirkel.

*100% Color Volume finns på QNED99/95/90/85.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) motsvarar eller överstiger CGV för DCI-P3-färgutrymmet som verifierats oberoende av Intertek.
*70% färgvolym avser LG:s UHD-TV-apparater utan NanoCell-teknik.

*100% konsekvent färgåtergivning finns på QNED 99/95/90.
*Intertek har certifierat att färgåtergivningen är 100% konsekvent, mätt enligt CIE DE2000 med 18 färgers Macbeth-mönster ur en betraktningsvinkel på ±30°.
*Alla modeller som stödjer 100% konsekvent färgåtergivning har certifierats av Intertek.
*Bilderna är simulerade för att göra det lättare att förstå egenskaperna.

*Precision Dimming Pro+ finns på QNED90 (86 tum).
*Precision Dimming Pro finns på QNED90 (75 tum, 65 tum).
*Ultra Contrast finns på QNED99/95/90/85.
*Bilderna är simulerade för att göra det lättare att förstå egenskaperna.

Ultrastor skärm

När vi sa stor
så menade vi det

Ta tittandet till nästa nivå med livfull
QNED-färg i fantastisk 4K på en ultrastor skärm.

α7 Gen5 AI-processor

Vi finjusterar din tittarupplevelse

α7 Gen5 AI-processorn använder djupinlärningsalgoritmer för att skapa en bättre tittarupplevelse.

*QNED90/85/80 har en α7 Gen5 AI-processor 4K.

AI Picture Pro

Den perfekta bilden finns närmare än någonsin med AI Picture Pro. Den uppgraderade AI 4K-uppskalningen och AI Tone Mapping förbättrar kontrasterna och upplösningen för optimala detaljer, medan vår bästa bildigenkänningsteknologi maximerar skärpedjup och färguttryck för fantastiskt levande bilder.
En närbild på en kvinnas ansikte till vänster och höger. Bilden till vänster ser lite mörkare och otydligare ut och på bilden till höger ser kvinnans ansikte skarpare och klarare ut.

AI Sound Pro

Genom att använda djupinlärning från ljuddatapunkter känner processorn igen röster, ljudeffekter och ljudfrekvenser. Detta gör att den kan optimera ljudet utifrån vilket sorts innehåll du tittar på, för att ge dig ett mer fängslande och rumsligt ljud.
En TV-skärm visar ett mycket upplyst pariserhjul på kvällen. En visuell ljudeffekt har lagts på skärmens vänstra och högra sida.

*AI Picture Pro fungerar inte på något upphovsrättsskyddat innehåll på OTT-tjänster.
*QNED99/95 kommer med AI-baserad 8K-uppskalning.
*QNED90/85/80 kommer med AI-baserad 4K-uppskalning.
*Bilderna är simulerade för att göra det lättare att förstå egenskaperna.
*Med ”vanlig” avses LG:s UHD-tv-apparater utan NanoCell-teknik.

*QNED99/95 har en α9 Gen5 AI-processor och virtuell uppmixning till 7.1.2-surroundljud.
*QNED90/85/80 har en α7 Gen5 AI-processor och virtuell uppmixning till 5.1.2-surroundljud.

ThinQ AI och WebOS

Smart har aldrig
varit så enkelt

Upplev hur praktisk TVn kan bli med personligt anpassade aviseringar, rekommendationer och mycket mer.

*Tjänstens tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på region eller land.
*OTT-tjänster kräver separata prenumerationer.

Sportaviseringar

Missa inte de senaste nyheterna från dina favoritlag och ligor, även när du tittar på annat. Få uppdateringar och påminnelser i realtid om alla stormatcher.

Gränssnittet för sportaviseringar visar två lag (Jungle King and Dragon) och på de två knapparna till vänster står det “Titta” och “Inga aviseringar”. I taglinen står det “Här är poängställningen för den aktuella sportkanalen”.

Min profil

Se endast det du vill se med anpassningsbara profiler för alla i familjen. Ta del av anpassade innehållsrekommendationer och snabbtillgång till dina mest använda appar.

Piktogram med tre användare på LG-kontot – namnen under ansiktena är Max, Rachel och David.

*De sporter och ligor som stöds kan variera från land till land.
*Tjänstens tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på region eller land.

*Minskad eller begränsad mängd innehåll kan komma att visas beroende på region och anslutning.
*Ett obegränsat antal profiler kan skapas, men hemskärmen kan endast visa upp till 10 profiler.

Alltid redo

Även när skärmen är avstängd är LG QNED snabbt redo att svara på dina frågor. Den kan till och med visa dina fotografier och annat livsstilsinnehåll när du inte tittar på TV.

En TV-skärm visar morgondagens väder.

*Always Ready finns på QNED99/95/90.

Äkta bioupplevelse

Prestanda som stjäl
showen

Njut av en hisnande filmupplevelse bekvämt hemifrån med LG QNED.

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos och HDR 10 Pro

De senaste Dolby-lösningarna ger dig uppgraderad bild och uppgraderat ljud för ett ännu bredare utbud av innehåll medan HDR10 Pro automatiskt förbättrar kontrasten för bättre tydlighet även för vanligt HDR-innehåll.

FILMMAKER MODE

Se filmerna precis så som regissören tänkte sig med FILMMAKER MODE™. Med denna funktion bevaras de ursprungliga färgerna, inställningarna och bildhastigheterna, så att du kommer närmare regissörens ursprungliga vision.

En filmregissör tittar på en stor TV-skärm och håller på att redigera något. På TV-skärmen syns en lyftkran mot en lila himmel. Logotypen för FILMMAKER MODE syns i det nedre högra hörnet.

*Stöd för FILMMAKER MODE kan variera från land till land.

*QNED99/95/90/85 har Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
*Bilderna är simulerade för att göra det lättare att förstå egenskaperna.
*Med ”vanlig” avses LG:s UHD-tv-apparater utan NanoCell-teknik.

Avancerad gaming

Så mycket mer
kraft att spela med

Uppgradera din gaming-utrustning till nästa nivå med en TV designad för ultimat next-gen gaming.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer samlar alla dina spelinställningar i en lättanvänd meny och Game Dashboard ger dig snabb åtkomst till alla inställningar som påverkar ditt spel.

En bild på en spelinstrumentpanel. Panelen visar ikoner för spelstatus, dark mode, App on App, Game Optimizer, inställningar och en användarguide.

HGiG

LG samarbetar med några av de största namnen inom spelindustrin för att kunna erbjuda de senaste HDR-spelen med realistisk och fängslande spelupplevelse.

En bild som visar en kvinna med ett gevär och en heltäckande ansiktsmask. Den vänstra halvan av bilden är blek och har mindre starka färger. Den högra halvan av bilden är relativt sett mer färgrik.

4K 120 Hz, ALLM, eARC och VRR

Ta ditt spelande till en ny nivå med stöd för Dolby Vision® HDR i 4K 120 Hz och VRR, ALLM och eARC i kombination med de senaste specifikationerna för HDMI 2.1 för att minska rörelseoskärpa och eftersläpande mönster och ge mjuk och synkroniserad grafik i hög upplösning.

Ett rött stridsplan på en bild uppdelad i två delar. Färgerna på den vänstra halvan är urvattnade och något mörkare än den högra halvan som är ljus och mer färgglad. I det vänstra övre hörnet står det Konventionell och i det övre högra hörnet visas logotypen för LG QNED.

*Tillgängligheten för mjukvaruuppdateringar kan variera beroende på modell och region.
*Funktionerna i speloptimeraren kan variera från serie till serie.

*HGiG är en frivillig grupp av företag från spel- och TV-bildskärmsindustrin som möts för att specificera riktlinjer och göra dem tillgängliga för allmänheten för att förbättra konsumenternas spelupplevelser i HDR.
*Stöd för HGiG kan variera från land till land.
*Bilderna är simulerade för att göra det lättare att förstå egenskaperna.

*QNED99/90/85/80 har stöd för 4K 120 Hz och VRR.
*Med ”vanlig” avses LG:s UHD-tv-apparater utan NanoCell-teknik.
*Bilderna är simulerade för att göra det lättare att förstå egenskaperna.

Tre TV-apparater visas. Skärmen i mitten visar två logotyper diagonalt – logotypen för NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW och logotypen för STADIA. På TV-skärmen till vänster syns Splitgate och på TV-skärmen till höger syns Cyberpunk 2077.

Cloud Gaming

LG QNED ger dig tusentals nya spel med Google Stadia och GEFORCE Now.

*Samarbeten som stöds kan variera från land till land.
*Speloptimeraren och spelinstrumentpanelen för molnspel kommer finnas tillgängliga från och med andra halvåret 2022.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Njut av fartfyllt spelande med minimalt med tearing, mjukare rörelser och mindre input lag, tack vare AMD FreeSync Premium på LG QNED TV.

Två TV-apparater visas. På den till vänster syns en scen från ett bilspel med en racingbil. På TV-apparaten till höger syns samma scen fast med en ljusare och skarpare bild. Uppe i det högra hörnet syns logotypen för AMD FreeSync Premium.

*QNED99/90/85/80 kommer med AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Bilderna är simulerade för att göra det lättare att förstå egenskaperna.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. Netflix logo and money heist and the Witcher. Disney logo and Boba Fett. Stadia logo and Journey to the Savage Planet and The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III. Prime Video logo and Without Remorse and The Wheel of Time. Livenow logo and mamamoo teaser image and OneUs teaser image. NVIDIA Geforce Now logo and gameplay images of Cyberpunk 2077 and Splitgate. 1 Million logo and two images of girl dancing. HBO Max logo and The Wire and Euphoria. Apple TV plus logo and Foundation and Finch.

OTT-tjänster

Alla dina favoritströmmar finns här

Njut enkelt av innehåll från de största strömningsplattformarna direkt på LG QNED.

*Netflix streaming-medlemskap krävs.
*Innehåll och apptillgänglighet kan variera mellan länder och regioner. Separat abonnemang krävs för Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney och dess närstående enheter.
*Apple, Apple-logotypen och Apple TV är varumärken som tillhör Apple Inc, registrerade i USA och andra länder.
*Apple TV+ och/eller visst innehåll kanske inte är tillgängligt i alla regioner.
*Apple TV+ kräver prenumeration.
*För HBO Max krävs prenumeration.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Alla rättigheter förbehålles. HBO Max™ används med licens. För HBO Max krävs prenumeration.
*Amazon, Prime Video och alla relaterade logotyper är varumärken som tillhör Amazon.com eller dess dotterbolag. Avgifter för Amazon Prime medlemskap och/eller Prime Video tillkommer. Se primevideo.com/terms för mer information.
*©LIVENow Media Limited. Alla relaterade logotyper ägs av LIVENow Media Limited. Ytterligare avgifter kan tillkomma.
*Vilka tjänster som stöds kan variera från land till land.

En förpackning för QNED står placerad på en rosa och grön bakgrund. Gräs växer och fjärilar flyger ut ur förpackningen.

Eko-paketering

Ytterligare något att älska med QNED

Förpackningen för LG QNED har gjorts om och består nu av enfärgat tryck och en återvinningsbar kartong.

*Text och bild på lådan kan variera beroende på modell och land.

Alla specifikationer

PLATTFORM

  • Operativsystem (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Main Processor (SoC)

    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • Bakgrundsbelysning

    Mini LED

SKÄRM

  • Typ

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Skärmstorlek

    86

  • Upplösning

    3840*2160

  • Färg QNED / NanoCell

    QNED

  • Color / Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

  • Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors

    Ja

  • Kontrast/dimning

    Precision Dimming Pro+

  • Uppdateringshastighet

    Uppdateringshastighet 120 Hz

VIDEO- OCH BILDKVALITET

  • AI Picture Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI-uppskalning

    AI-uppskalning

  • AI-val av genre

    Ja

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Ja

  • HDR10 Pro

    Ja

  • └ HLG

    Ja

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Ja

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    - / Ja / - / -

  • 2K HFR

    - / Ja / - / -

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • HEVC

    4K@120P, 10 bit

  • VP9 (Videoavkodare)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Videoavkodare)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • FreeSync kompatibel

    Ja

  • HGIG-läge

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)

    Ja

  • Bildläge

    Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Fotboll, Game, Filmmaker, (SIF)Expert(Ljust rum), (ISF)Expert(Mörkt rum)

LJUD OCH LJUDKVALITET

  • Högtalare (Ljudutgång)

    40 W
    (WF:20W, 10W per kanal)

  • Kanal

    2.2 kan

  • Riktning

    Nedåtriktad utsändning

  • Simultan ljudutgång

    Ja

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Ja

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Förberett för Bluetooth-surroundljud

    Ja

  • WiSA-högtalare

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Ljuddelning

    Ja

  • Ljud-codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
    (Refererar till manualen)
    (beror på regionen)

  • Styrning av soundbarläge

    Ja

  • Delning av TV-ljudläge

    Ja

AI SMART FUNKTION

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Smart röststyrning

    Ja

  • Tal till text

    Ja

  • LG Voice Search

    Ja

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI-rekommendation (personlig innehållsrekommendation)

    Ja

  • Intelligent redigering (sorterar ditt innehåll baserat på hur du använder det)

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Apple Homekit

    Ja

  • Skärmdelning

    Ja

  • ThinQ-app

    Ja

  • Airplay 2

    Ja

  • Röstigenkänning

    Ja

  • Magisk fjärrkontroll

    Ja

  • Snabbåtkomst

    Ja

  • Universalkontroll

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Ljudhjälp(text till tal)

    Ja

  • Konstgalleri

    Ja

  • Ladda ner appar (via LG Store)

    Ja

  • Webbläsare

    Ja

  • Slå på TV:n med mobilen

    Ja

  • WiFi-TV På

    Ja

  • Bluetooth energisparläge på

    Ja

  • Mediauppspelning från LAN-server

    Ja

  • Blockera tillgång till skadliga webbplatser

    Ja

  • Sports Alert

    Ja

  • Upptäck musik

    Ja

  • Familjeinställningar

    Ja

  • Always Ready

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja

SÄNDNING

  • Digital TV-mottagning (markbunden, kabel, satellit)

    Ja

  • Markbunden

    DVB-T2/T

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog tv-mottagare

    Ja

  • CI + (gemensamt gränssnitt)

    CI+2.0/CI+1.4

  • Teletext-sida

    Ja (2 000 sidor)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Ja

  • [DVB] Undertexter

    Ja

  • AD (syntolkning)

    Ja

  • EPG (8 dagar)

    Ja

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI

    4 (Sidan)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1 2ea / HDMI 2.0 2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    1 (baksida) / 1 (sidan)

  • LAN

    Ja

  • CI-fack

    Ja (sidan)

  • RF in

    2 (baksida RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (digital optisk ljudutgång)

    Ja

  • IR Blaster

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

ENERGI OCH EKOLOGI

  • Strömförsörjning

    AC 100~240 V 50-60 Hz

  • Effektförbrukning i standbyläge

    Under 0,5 W

  • Energisparläge

    Ja

  • Illuminanssensor grön

    Ja

TILLBEHÖR

  • Fjärrkontroll

    MR22GA

  • Batterier

    Ja
    (AA x 2EA)

  • IR Blaster-kabel

    Ja

  • Strömkabel

    Ja (ej löstagbar)

YTTERLIGARE FUNKTIONER

  • Autokalibrering

    Ja

  • OSD språk

    37 Språk

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Digital inspelning

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

  • Kompatibel med Slim Bracket

    Ja

TILLGÄNGLIGHET

  • Hög kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Invertera färger

    Ja

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

