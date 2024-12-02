We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS TV
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
42
BILD
-
Upplösning
1920x1080
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED(Direct)
-
Bildläge
● 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Bildformat
● 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
H.264 Codec
2K/60p
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
PQI (Hz)
TBD
MÅTT
-
VESA-storlek
200*200
LJUD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Högtalarsystem
2Ch Speaker System (1 way 2 SPK)
-
Ljudutgång
L/R : 10W + 10W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
apt-X codec
Ja
-
Private Sound Sync
Ja
SMART TV
-
WebOS/NetCast 4.5
webOS
-
Premium-innehåll
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)
Ready
-
Conventional Remote
Ja
-
Webbläsare
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Smartphone-fjärrkontroll (Remote-app)
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Miracast, skärmdelare
Ja
-
WiDi från Intel
Ja
-
Inbyggd Wi-Fi
B/in
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type
Passive
-
Dual Play
6
-
3D-glasögon
Ja
INSPELNING
-
Extern hårddisk
Ja
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - SIDE
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
3
-
USB 2.4
3
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - BACK
-
RF In
2
-
Komposit in (CVBS + ljud)
1 (Composite/Component share)
-
Komponent in (YPbPr + ljud)
1 (Composite/Component share)
-
Scart (full)
1
-
Digital ljudutgång (optisk)
1
-
PC-ljudingång
Share with Component audio (AV2)
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out
1
ÖVRIGT
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Text-tv
2,000 page
-
Timer på/av
Ja
SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM
-
Antenn
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
CI+1.3
ECO
-
Skärmstorlek
42
-
Upplösning
1920x1080
-
Strömförbrukning på-läge
46W
-
Standbyläge
<0,3W
-
Luminans
65 %
-
Kvicksilver
0,0
-
Bly
>0 g
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - OBS Denna TV innehåller bly endast i vissa delar eller komponenter där ingen alternativ teknik finns i enlighet med gällande undantagsbestämmelser enligt RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
A+
-
Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)
67
-
Visual Screen Size (cm)
106
MÅTT BXHXD (KG)
-
1) Utan stativ
960x567x54.5
-
2) Med stativ
960x606x238
-
3) I förpackning
1060x660x150
-
VESA-storlek
400x400
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
-
-
-
