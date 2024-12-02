We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Uppgraderar din TV till en LG Smart TV
Uppgraderar din TV till en LG Smart TV
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Produkttyp
Smart TV uppgrader
-
Uppskalning till full HD
Ja
ALLMÄNNA SPECIFIKATIONER
-
full HD Up-scaling
Ja
-
Ström: SMPS
200-240V(±10%) 50/60Hz
-
Regelverk – säkerhet, EMC
CE
-
3D
Ja
MÅTT (MM)
-
Apparat (B x H x D)
200x29x120mm
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Ja
-
Video - AVC-HD
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio (Bitstream) – Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – MPEG 1/2 L2
Ja (PCM only)
-
Audio (Bitstream) – MP3
Ja (PCM only)
-
Audio (Bitstream) – WMA
Ja (PCM only)
-
Audio (avkodning) – LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio (avkodning) – Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – MPEG 1/2 L2
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – MP3
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – WMA
Ja
AV-FUNKTIONER
-
Video – Deep Colour (HDMI 1.3)
Ja
-
Video – xvYCC
Ja
-
Audio – DD 2-kanals nedmixning
Ja
INTERAKTIVT INNEHÅLL
-
Smart TV Premium
Ja
-
Smart Phone fjärrkontroll applikation
Ja
-
LG Apps
Ja
FUNKTIONER FÖR
-
3D
Ja
-
WiFi
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
USB-uppspelning
Ja
-
Uppdatering av programvaran via nätverk
Ja
-
1080p-uppskalning
Ja
BAKPANEL
-
Digital ljudutgång – optisk
Ja
-
Digital videoutgång – HDMI (Version 1.4)
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
TILLBEHÖR
-
USB
Ja 2
Det säger andra
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.