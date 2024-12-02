Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Kylskåp Tvättmaskin Luftkonditionerare

A family plays in a living room and the air condition sits in the top of the picture.

Effektiv, snabbare, DUAL är bättre

Luftkonditioneringen är i mitten av bilden och en blå luftström blåser ner och ut över vardagsrummet framför den.

Snabbare nedkylning, snabbare komfort

Bli behagligt sval snabbare med LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

The air conditioner is at the center of the image with blue wind blowing down out over the living room in front of it.

Den höga hastigheten (upp till 120 Hz) gör att LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ kan ge 40% snabbare nedkylning.

*Tester gjorda av TUV visar att LG luftkonditionering med Inverter Compressor (US-Q242K*) kyler upp till 40% snabbare än LG luftkonditionering utan Inverter Compressor (TS-H2465DAO).

Ett par sitter på en soffa och luftkonditioneringen bakom dem blåser ut en blå luftström samtidigt som de ler behagligt. Till höger finns ett linjediagram som visar hur mycket pengar man kan spara på elräkningar, och en ritning av luftkonditioneringens interiör. Linjediagrammet rör sig nedåt allt eftersom luftkonditioneringen sparar pengar åt paret.

Var rädd om plånboken och planeten

Minska din energiförbrukning och din elräkning genom mer effektiv nedkylning.

*Tester gjorda av TUV visar att LG luftkonditionering med Inverter Compressor (US-Q242K*) sparar upp till to 70% mer energi än LG luftkonditionering utan Inverter Compressor. (TS-H2465DAO).

Närbild av luftkonditioneringens framsida med LG-logotypen i mitten och logotypen för 10-års garanti till vänster. En större Dual Inverter Kompressor | Logotypen för 10-års garanti och Dual Converter logotypen är till vänster om den och de blänker när ett ljus glider över dem.

Skapad för att prestera, byggd för att hålla i 10+ år

Kompressorn har 10-års garanti, den kommer att prestera på topp länge.

En kvinna vilar bekvämt på en soffa och luftkonditioneringen blåser ut luft över henne.

Jobbar i det tysta

Vila ostört och sov gott med en luftkonditionering som inte gör mycket väsen av sig.

*Enligt ett internt LG test har LG dual inverter luftkonditionering en ljudnivå lägre än 19 dBA. (Modell-lV10API).

Möt LG luftkonditionering

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 