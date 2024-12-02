We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Den höga hastigheten (upp till 120 Hz) gör att LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ kan ge 40% snabbare nedkylning.
*Tester gjorda av TUV visar att LG luftkonditionering med Inverter Compressor (US-Q242K*) kyler upp till 40% snabbare än LG luftkonditionering utan Inverter Compressor (TS-H2465DAO).
*Tester gjorda av TUV visar att LG luftkonditionering med Inverter Compressor (US-Q242K*) sparar upp till to 70% mer energi än LG luftkonditionering utan Inverter Compressor. (TS-H2465DAO).
*Enligt ett internt LG test har LG dual inverter luftkonditionering en ljudnivå lägre än 19 dBA. (Modell-lV10API).