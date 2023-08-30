We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan HIT (Beige)
What’s to love about LG AeroTower?
Air purifying fan
Thorough Air Purification
Quiet breeze
Smart air care
Keep clean inside out
※ Air purifying fan: a product that functions as both an air purifier and a fan, and fits diverse needs and preferences for cool, clean breeze.
*The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
UVnano™ Technology
Removes 99.99%2) of airborne bacteria on fan blades for an added layer of protection.
Certification
- 99.9% Sterilization.
1) Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute.
2) Subject: Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter(Contrast Group).
3) Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37 ± 1)℃, (18 ± 1)h.
4) Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate(%): Compared with specimen. Compared viable cell account after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922.
5) Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9% reduction in S. aureus, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. coli.
*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
*The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.
- 99.9% Antiviral Effect.
1) Test Dates: 2020.3.1-2020.3.31.
2) Testing Authority: Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health.
3) Subject: Antimicrobial Filer / Standard white cloth (PET felt) performance comparison(Contrast group).
4) Testing Condition: 23.1 -24.8℃, Humidity 20-22%.
5) Testing Method: ISO 20743, Reduction rate(%): Compared the virus reduction rate between specimens at 0 hours (starting concentration) and at 18 hours of culturing, Test strain: Mouse hepatitis virus, different from COVID-19.
6) Result: 99.9% virus reduction in comparison with the new standard white cloth contrast group.
*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
*The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.
Extra sensitivity for extra tiny particles
*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.
**The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
Sleep in a quiet breeze
*Designed with 3D blades and a porous airflow path to reduce air tunnel noise.
**[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB.
Have it your way: Wide or Natural
A family sitting on the sofa in the living room is changing the product mode with the product remote control. Above the product, icons expressing 2 modes are shown.
Smart control from your smartphone
The product in the living room is remotely controlled by the smart phone.
Design your own space
Designed for quality wind that resembles nature
*Glendy Design: It's a compound word for Glen+Trendy. It's a trendy design inspired by glens (canyons).
**The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
Easy-to-use
FAQ
How does an air-purifying fan differ from a regular air purifier?
An air-purifying fan is a new product category that combines an air purifier with a fan tailored to diverse needs and preferences for a cool, clean breeze.
What is the 2-way airflow mode?
LG AeroTower was designed for the most discriminating user who wants options when it comes to airflow—dynamic mode and natural wind mode. Dynamic airflow with the Wide mode can cool a larger room quicly, setting wind strength to between stages 1 and 11. And Gentle breeze with the Natural wind mode automatically adjusts the wind strength, producing a pleasant wind similar to the nature's as if you are outside.
What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare AeroTower? What is its performance like?
The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). Through the UVnano technology applied to the product, 99.9%* of airborne bacteria on fan blades can be removed for an added layer of protection.
*Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR, Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal
How often should the filter be replaced?
The filter replacement cycle is one year and the filter replacement notice pops up when it is time to get the filter replaced. This can be checked not only on the product but also through the LG ThinQ app.
*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day, and it may differ depending on the usage hours and the environment.
What is a PM1.0 sensor?
The PM1.0 Sensor is a sensor that detects ultra-fine dust 1.0 µm in diameter, which is 1/100 of a strand of hair, in real-time.
*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.
How noisy is the LG PuriCare AeroTower?
The noise level of inside a library is around 50dB. Quiet, clean air can be enjoyed at half the noise level of a library through LG Puricare AeroTower at sleep mode (23dB).
*[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB
All specs
-
Color
-
Calming Beige
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
-
No
-
CADR (CMH)
-
181
-
CADR (CMM)
-
3.01
-
[CR01] Room capacity (㎡)
-
23.2
-
Display(Method)
-
LED + Touch Button
-
Exterior Design
-
Tower Type
-
Fan Motor Type
-
BLDC Motor
-
[PI01] Power input (W)
-
40
-
[PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)
-
220~240V / 50Hz
-
AAFA Certification
-
No
-
Product Type (Model Name)
-
FS15GPBK0.AHK
-
Country of Origin
-
Korea
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
-
2023-09
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
-
SEIL Co.,Ltd.
-
Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)
-
265 x 1120 x 265
-
Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)
-
320 x 1195 x 320
-
[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)
-
9.7
-
[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)
-
11.7
-
Child Lock
-
No
-
Filter Exchange Alarm
-
Yes
-
Ionizer
-
No
-
Odor Display
-
Yes
-
Particle Density Display
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
-
Sensor
-
Dust (PM1.0) / Gas / Humidity / Temperature
-
Sleep Timer
-
1 - 12hr
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
-
4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
-
UVnano
-
Yes
-
Voice Guidance
-
No
-
Air Purifier Filter
-
Aero Series V Filter X 1 EA, Pre-Filter (Replaceable)
-
Filter Grade
-
HEPA (H13)
-
AQI Status / Report
-
Yes
-
Filter Life Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
