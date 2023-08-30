About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan HIT (Beige)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan HIT (Beige)

FS15GPBK0

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan HIT (Beige)

Front view

What’s to love about LG AeroTower?

Clean air is coming out of the product.

Air purifying fan

3 kinds of filters are aligned to show filtering the dirty air.

Thorough Air Purification

A product that works quietly next to a sleeping woman.

Quiet breeze

Products and smartphones are connected by lines.

Smart air care

Powerful Air Purification

Keep clean inside out

LG's new air purifying fan captures 99.9%1) of fine dust with a 360° HEPA filter together with UVnano™ technology.

※ Air purifying fan: a product that functions as both an air purifier and a fan, and fits diverse needs and preferences for cool, clean breeze.

*The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

UVnano™ Technology

Removes 99.99%2) of airborne bacteria on fan blades for an added layer of protection.

3 Step Filtration System

1. Pre Filter: Traps big particles
2. HEPA Filter: Traps 99.999%3) of particles as small as 0.1 microns.
3. Deodorization Filter4): Removes living odor, smog and airborne chemicals

Certification

- 99.9% Sterilization.
1) Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute.
2) Subject: Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter(Contrast Group).
3) Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37 ± 1)℃, (18 ± 1)h.
4) Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate(%): Compared with specimen. Compared viable cell account after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922.
5) Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9% reduction in S. aureus, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. coli.
*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
*The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.

 

- 99.9% Antiviral Effect.
1) Test Dates: 2020.3.1-2020.3.31.
2) Testing Authority: Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health.
3) Subject: Antimicrobial Filer / Standard white cloth (PET felt) performance comparison(Contrast group).
4) Testing Condition: 23.1 -24.8℃, Humidity 20-22%.
5) Testing Method: ISO 20743, Reduction rate(%): Compared the virus reduction rate between specimens at 0 hours (starting concentration) and at 18 hours of culturing, Test strain: Mouse hepatitis virus, different from COVID-19.
6) Result: 99.9% virus reduction in comparison with the new standard white cloth contrast group.
*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
*The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.

PM 1.0* Sensor

Extra sensitivity for extra tiny particles

PM 1.0 Sensor with intelligent LED indicator detects and notifies to eliminate airborne contaminants.
PM 1.0 Icon

PM 1.0

Ultra Fine Dust (1㎛ in diameter)
PM 2.5 Icon

PM 2.5

Fine Dust (2.5㎛ in diameter)
PM 10

PM 10

Dust, Pollen, Mold, etc. (10㎛ in diameter)
Human Hair Icon

Human Hair

50~70㎛ in diameter

*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.
**The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

Ultra-Quiet

Sleep in a quiet breeze

Pleasantly quiet wind that gently spreads like natural breeze to put you at ease in sleep mode with its low noise technology*.

*Designed with 3D blades and a porous airflow path to reduce air tunnel noise.
**[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB.

2-Way Airflow Mode

Have it your way: Wide or Natural

Customize your breeze between dynamic airflow with the Wide mode or gentle breeze with the Natural wind mode.

A family sitting on the sofa in the living room is changing the product mode with the product remote control. Above the product, icons expressing 2 modes are shown.

Dynamic airflow with the Wide mode

Wide mode can be set to a wind strength between 1 and 11 to cool a large room effectively.

Gentle breeze with the Natural wind mode

Natural wind mode automatically adjusts wind strength for a pleasant breeze that lets you feel like you're surrounded by nature.

LG ThinQ™

Smart control from your smartphone

Take command from anywhere with built-in WiFi that connects to the LG ThinQ™ app via your smartphone.

The product in the living room is remotely controlled by the smart phone.

Artful Appliance

Design your own space

Complete your space with a stylish air purifying fan that fulfills multiple needs.
Aerodynamic Design

Designed for quality wind that resembles nature

Its aerodynamic design creates a breeze while looking sleek and modern to enhance the look of any space.

*Glendy Design: It's a compound word for Glen+Trendy. It's a trendy design inspired by glens (canyons).
**The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

The Red Dot logo

Product Design

Innovative Product

The IF DESIGN logo

iF DESIGN AWARD

2022

The KBIS logo

Best of KBIS Winner

Connected Tech Gold

Energy Star logo

Energy Star

Easy-to-use

Operate at the touch of a button

Easily press buttons without bending your back.

Operate through a remote controller

The handy remote control makes it a breeze to operate.

LED screen display

Check the air quality, temperature, humidity and airflow on the LED screen.

FAQ

Q.

How does an air-purifying fan differ from a regular air purifier?

A.

An air-purifying fan is a new product category that combines an air purifier with a fan tailored to diverse needs and preferences for a cool, clean breeze.

Q.

What is the 2-way airflow mode?

A.

LG AeroTower was designed for the most discriminating user who wants options when it comes to airflow—dynamic mode and natural wind mode. Dynamic airflow with the Wide mode can cool a larger room quicly, setting wind strength to between stages 1 and 11. And Gentle breeze with the Natural wind mode automatically adjusts the wind strength, producing a pleasant wind similar to the nature's as if you are outside.

Q.

What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare AeroTower? What is its performance like?

A.

The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). Through the UVnano technology applied to the product, 99.9%* of airborne bacteria on fan blades can be removed for an added layer of protection.
*Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR, Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal

Q.

How often should the filter be replaced?

A.

The filter replacement cycle is one year and the filter replacement notice pops up when it is time to get the filter replaced. This can be checked not only on the product but also through the LG ThinQ app.
*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day, and it may differ depending on the usage hours and the environment.

Q.

What is a PM1.0 sensor?

A.

The PM1.0 Sensor is a sensor that detects ultra-fine dust 1.0 µm in diameter, which is 1/100 of a strand of hair, in real-time.
*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.

Q.

How noisy is the LG PuriCare AeroTower?

A.

The noise level of inside a library is around 50dB. Quiet, clean air can be enjoyed at half the noise level of a library through LG Puricare AeroTower at sleep mode (23dB).
*[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

Color

Calming Beige

Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

181

CADR (CMM)

3.01

[CR01] Room capacity (㎡)

23.2

Display(Method)

LED + Touch Button

Exterior Design

Tower Type

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

[PI01] Power input (W)

40

[PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)

220~240V / 50Hz

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

AAFA Certification

No

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

FS15GPBK0.AHK

Country of Origin

Korea

Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

2023-09

Manufacturer (Importer)

SEIL Co.,Ltd.

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

265 x 1120 x 265

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

320 x 1195 x 320

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

9.7

[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)

11.7

FEATURES

Child Lock

No

Filter Exchange Alarm

Yes

Ionizer

No

Odor Display

Yes

Particle Density Display

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0) / Gas / Humidity / Temperature

Sleep Timer

1 - 12hr

Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

UVnano

Yes

Voice Guidance

No

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series V Filter X 1 EA, Pre-Filter (Replaceable)

Filter Grade

HEPA (H13)

SMART FEATURES

AQI Status / Report

Yes

Filter Life Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Front view

FS15GPBK0

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan HIT (Beige)