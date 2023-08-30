About Cookies on This Site

LG BECON cloud

LG BECON cloud is a cloud-based air solution care system, monitoring LG System Air-conditioner and HVAC in real-time to maintain the optimal operation condition and identify any issues in advance.

INQUIRE TO BUY
Four small clockwise icons, GHP, Chiller, THERMA V, and VRF, are circled around the smart device displaying LG BECON cloud.

Remote Monitoring for Smart Management

All-day Remote Monitoring

The LG BECON cloud is an all-day monitoring platform, compatible with multiple LG facilities.

The graph, hour on the x-axis and degree on the y-axis, peaked at an abnormal value of over 60 degrees with a red warning icon on the top right.

Error Detection 

LG BECON cloud detects abnormal behaviors of products anytime and anywhere through real-time analysis.
Immediate Care Service

When LG BECON cloud detects an issue, engineers are dispatched for efficient repair based on the big data analysis.

Cloud Connectivity

LG HVAC products are connected to the LG BECON cloud for real-time monitoring.

Benefits with LG BECON cloud

Unrestrictive

Facilities are monitored without time or location restrictions, ensuring maximum convenience for users.

Effective

Time and cost are reduced by dispatching engineers after preemptively detecting potential issues.

Real-time

Facilities are interconnected to enable real-time risk detection and analytical diagnosis.

* Connectivity can be varied by each product.

Discover More About LG BECON cloud

Please inquire to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you.

INQUIRE TO BUY