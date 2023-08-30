About Cookies on This Site

Front view with infill image (* Screen images simulated)

Winner of Design Award

reddot

LG One:Quick Works, All-in-One Video Conferencing Display

LG One:Quick Works,
All-in-One Video Conferencing Display

Make your online meetings more productive and interactive with LG One:Quick Works.

All-in-One
Video Conferencing Display
for Maximum Productivity

All-in-One Video Conferencing Display

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

All-in-One Video Conferencing Solution

All-in-One Video Conferencing Solution

Video conferencing setup doesn't need to be stressful. This all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, crisp 4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker and a digital whiteboard. Experience clear video and sound qualities in your meetings.
Smart Auto Focusing

Smart Auto Focusing

Have the camera and mic move to you, not the other way around. One:Quick Works automatically focuses on the speaker and it is effective in clearly capturing voices up to six meters away with minimal background noise, while the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution camera automatically tracks and focuses on the individual speaker.

* Product performance may differ depending on the environment.

Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application,
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

LG’s One:Quick Remote Meeting works seamlessly with One: Quick Works for users to share documents in various formats, perform real-time interactive drawings and detect who's speaking on the other end automatically.

Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application, LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

Easy-To-Use
Conference App Store

Shortcuts for installing video conferencing and collaboration apps are included to help with user productivity. A true all-in-one video conferencing solution must be able to use a wide variety of video conferencing apps.

Easy-To-Use Conference App Store

*Excellent expandability based on Windows 10 IoT

Multi-Touch and Annotation

Multi-Touch and Annotation

Equipped with In-cell touch, One:Quick Works turns ideas into reality with 10 points of multi touch. And it conveniently sends files such as notes, writings, drawings and images created in meetings via e-mail.

* Touch pen provided (1 ea.)
** Dedicated apps required for making notes and drawings (MS Whiteboard app ready)
Voice Recording

Voice Recording

Rather than keeping separate meeting minutes, simply record the meeting and share files with participants via e-mail.

* Voice Recording may not be allowed when using the video conferencing app.
Split View for Multi-Tasking

Split View
for Multi-Tasking

Share files and organize ideas simultaneously with members in the meeting room.
Optimized User Experience

Optimized User Experience

Provides a user friendly interface, from adjusting network settings for meetings, screen division to display settings. Supports quick and easy access to video conferencing apps with the One:Quick Works launcher.

*SW for adding and deleting apps is scheduled to be updated and will be available in November 2021.

Optimized User Experience

2-way Installation

2-way Installation

The installation method can be adjusted depending on the surrounding environment and the user's specific needs. Able to choose between wall installation for maximum space utilization or desk installation using 2 pole stands.

* Stands are sold separately.

Awarded
the reddot Design Award

With an impressive award-winning design, the One:Quick Works blends seamlessly with the rest of the workspace. Also brings an elevated aesthetic while providing a practical workspace for all participant.

Awarded the reddot Design Award

ENERGY STAR® Certified

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

U-IPS

Native Resolution

3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness (nit)

450

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H × V)

178 × 178

Color Depth

10 bit (D), 1.07 Billion Colors

Response Time

9 ms

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, RJ45(LAN) (1), USB3.1 Type A (2), USB Type C (1)

Output

DP Out : USB Type-C (DP ALT MODE)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Silver

Bezel Width

57.2 / 26.2 / 26.2 / 28.9 mm

Weight (Head)

26 kg

Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,265 × 769.5 × 61.8 mm

Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

1,265 × 815 × 290 mm

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

KEY FEATURE - HW

CPU

AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B

Graphics

AMD Radeon Vega

Internal Memory - eMMC

128 GB

Internal Memory - RAM

8 GB

Wi-Fi

802.11ac 2 × 2

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness Sensor

Yes

Local Key Operation

Yes (Jog Key)

KEY FEATURE - SW

OS

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (Value)

Launcher Bar

Yes

Split View (Full / Half)

Yes

Screen Capture

Yes

Meeting(Voice) Record

Yes

File Sharing

Yes

One:Quick Remote Meeting

Yes

Reader Mode (Bluelight)

Yes

Built-in Apps

Chrome, Skype (Preloaded), MS Whiteboard (Download link)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max

127W / 245W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

72

SOUND

Speaker

Yes (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE

ErP

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, Touch Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, Installation Guide

Optional

2 Pole Stand (ST-653TW)

CAMERA

Resolution

3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

Field of View (FoV)

120°

Zoom (ePTZ)

4 × Zoom

Video Framing

Yes

MIC

Array

10 EA

Beamforming

Yes

Pickup Range

6 m

TOUCH

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø8 mm

Response Time (PC Win10, Based on Whiteboard)

35 mm ↓

Accuracy

3.5 mm ↓

Interface

USB 1.1

Operating System Support

Windows 10 or Higher

Multi Touch Point

Max. 10 Points