IPS Edge LED

Specs

Support

IPS Edge LED

42WS50BS

IPS Edge LED

Print

All specs

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

42

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Panel Technology

IPS (LED BLU)

Life Span (hrs)

60,000

Aspect ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

450

Viewing angle (°)

178 x 178

Contrast ratio

1300:1

Response Time (ms)

12ms (G to G)

Orientation

Portrait and Landscape

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1), HDMI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)

External control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

USB

Yes

HDTV Formats

Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p - HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1)

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

External Speaker

External Control

RS232C(1), IR(1)

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Balance

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Speaker On/off

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (mm)

11.5mm

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)

37.9” x 21.8” x 1.3”

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

42.7” x 29.1” x 4.9”

Packed Weight

37.9 Ibs.

Weight (head) kg

30.2 Ibs.

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)

400 x 400

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

PIP/ PBP

Yes

Tile Mode

15 X 15

ISM Method

Yes

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

File Play with USB

Yes

Source Selection

AV, Component, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI, SuperSign (Option)

Time

Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

Input Label

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

Auto Config/Phase

Yes

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Yes (Energy Star 5.1)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-W / Elite-W lite/Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

PC - Typical

115W

PC - Smart Energy Saving

75W

PC - DPM

2.0W (DPMS Off)

PC - Power Off

0.5W

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

Slot PC Compatible (Optional)

MP500 (Optional)

ACCESSORY

Included

Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG, IR Receiver

Optional

SP-2000 (Speaker), ST-200T (Stand), MP500 (Media Player)