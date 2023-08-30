We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One:Quick Flex
*Camera mirror mode is only available for certain apps.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing
*Stands are sold separately.
*The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.
*Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually.
*To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode.
*Some apps may not support vertical view mode.
*The height is adjusted manually.
*Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes.
*The home dashboard (mid-screen app folder) is scheduled for release in November 2021.
*Voice ordering is limited to some specific functions: Power, volume, built-in apps, camera, reader mode.
A Sleek Design that Blends
with the Space
A 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios.
Perform simple consultations or medical examinations remotely without meeting with the patient.
Conveniently consult with your doctor at home regardless of time and space constraints.
Employees can freely describe their creative ideas with drawing and writing.
Have meetings and demonstrations with clients and contract in one place.
Re-connect with your family and relatives as if you were there.
Easy and vivid video calling with family members and friends you miss.
Efficiently and easily handle office work and video conferences at home.
An interactive educational tool for the child,
with which their drawings and writings from during class can be saved as image files.
Participate in online education in real-time and take notes on lesson material.
*The example is provided for information purposes only; LG does not offer separate solutions or services.
*Screen configuration and function support may vary depending on the app used.
All specs
Screen Size
43"
Panel Technology
U-IPS
Native Resolution
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
Brightness (nit)
350
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
Color gamut
NTSC 72%
Viewing Angle (H × V)
178 × 178
Color Depth
10 bit (D), 1.07 Billion Colors
Response Time
9 ms
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
Input
HDMI(2), DP(USB Type C)(1), RJ45(LAN) (1), USB 3.1 Type A(2), USB Type C(1)
Output
DP Out(USB Type C, DP ALT MODE)(1)
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
13.9 / 13.9 / 13.9 / 16.5 mm
Weight (Head)
12.5 kg
Weight (Head+Floor Stand)
26.5 kg
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4 mm
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
Floor Stand (Landscape) : 973.2 x 1205.4 x 596.9 mm
Floor Stand (Portrait) : 605.8 x 1369.2 x 569.9 mm
Desktop Stand : 973.2 x 642.2 x 242.3 mm
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
CPU
AMD Ryzen R1505G
Graphics
Radeon Vega GPU
Internal Memory - eMMC
128 GB
Internal Memory - RAM
4 GB
Wi-Fi
802.11ac 2 × 2
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
Temperature Sensor
Yes
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
Local Key Operation
Yes (Jog Key)
OS
Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)
Launcher Bar
Yes
Home Dashboard
Yes (Available in '21. 4Q)
Split View - Full / Half
Yes (Available in '21. 4Q)
Screen Capture
Yes
Meeting(Voice) Record
Yes
File Sharing
Yes
One:Quick Remote Meeting
Yes
Reader Mode (Bluelight)
Yes
Built-in Apps
Preloaded (Chrome, Skype) / Download Link (Netflix, MS Whiteboard)
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
Typ.
75 W
Max
190 W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
56
Speaker
Yes (10W x 2)
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE
ErP
Yes
Basic
HDMI Cable, Remote Controller, Touch Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG
Optional
Floor Stand (ST-43HF), 1 Pole Desktop Stand (ST-43HT)
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Field of View (FoV)
88°
Array
2EA
Pickup Range
3 m
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø8 mm
Response Time (PC Win10, Based on Whiteboard)
35 mm ↓
Accuracy
3 mm ↓
Interface
USB 1.1
Operating System Support
Windows 10 or Higher
Multi Touch Point
Max. 10 Points
