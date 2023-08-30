About Cookies on This Site

55" 700 nits FHD 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

55VH7B-H

55" 700 nits FHD 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

Narrowest Bezel

Borderless design with its 0.9mm even panel bezel*
enables immersive and seamless viewing experiences
on assembled video wall screens.

Uniform Brightness

LG's LED backlight technology guarantees high uniformity in brightness to ensure a clear picture. On other screens, certain spots may appear darker than others, but the new VH7B generates high visibility and a consistent brightness across the whole screen.

Clear Viewing Angle

The VH7B ensures clear picture quality even when installed in stacks of more than four. This is very favorable for the quantity of video walls installed in large spaces.

Shine Out

The VH7B is the perfect fi t for window displays because it
refl ects sunlight for better visibility and a clearer image than conventional panels.

LAN Daisy Chain Performance

A LAN daisy chain allows you to execute commands to control and monitor the screens and even update their firmware.

LG C-Display
Customer App

Find the latest product information along with reference, video wall configurator, manual and contact information.
All specs

ACCESSORY

Included:

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HD Base T (EB-B100)

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, OPS, Audio, USB 2.0, USB3.0, RGB

Output

DP, Audio

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

OPS type compatible

Yes

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

700

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Screen Size

55"

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

0.9 (top/bottom/left/right even bezel) mm (1.8mm) * B to B : Panel Bezel + Panel Bezel

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1,211.4 x 682.2 x 86.5

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600mm x 400mm

Weight (Head)

18.6kg

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-c

Yes

SuperSign-w lite

Yes