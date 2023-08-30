55" 500 nits FHD 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Borderless Design
Borderless design with its 0.9mm even panel bezel* and 1.8mm BtB(Bezel to Bezel)** size, verifi ed by Nemko***, enables immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.