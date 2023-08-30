About Cookies on This Site

55" 500 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

55VM5E-A

55VM5E-A

55" 500 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

The impressive immersion generated by the extremely narrow 0.9 mm bezel becomes even more powerful with a state-of-the-art smart signage platform. Beyond the self-playing feature, the VM5E series is capable of multitasking that raises brand awareness, drives traffic to your store, and engages customers in brand storytelling.
Large Screen, Narrow Bezel
Achieving Incredible Immersion

Seamless Large Screens with Extreme-Narrow Bezel

The borderless design, with its 0.9 mm* even bezel and 1.8 mm* BtB (Bezel to Bezel), verified by Nemko, minimizes bezel interference and delivers immersive and seamless content on assembled video wall screens.

* The 0.9mm even panel bezel and 1 8mm BtB size (borderless type no metal bezel) have been verified by Nemko, a global institution that tests and certifies electrical equipment.

Image Gap Reduction
Achieving Incredible Immersion

Image Gap Reduction

The VM5E series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

* The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm .

Higher Viewing Angle
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the VM5E series is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.

* Results based on in-house testing Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment

Wider Viewing Angle
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Wider Viewing Angle

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology provides better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle. Thereby, the VM5E series captivates the attention of more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.
High Performance and Great Scalability
Powerful Smart Signage Platform

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VM5E series can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a webbased
platform and offers SDK(Soft Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize.
Intuitive Menu Structure
User-Friendly Smart Signage UX

Intuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trialand-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation
User-Friendly Smart Signage UX

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

The conventional GUI(Graphic User Interface) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD(On Screen Display) wasn't well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the VM5E series, however, consists of a long range menu, creating a comfortable and efficient business environment.
Easy Color Adjustment
User Convenience

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.
Simple White Balance Adjustment
User Convenience

Simple White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the VM5E series allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.
LAN Daisy Chain Management
User Convenience

LAN Daisy Chain Management

A LAN daisy chain allows you to execute commands to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once.
Real-Time Care Service
User Convenience

Real-Time Care Service

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage 365 Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.

* The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region,so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Included:

Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

Safety

CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0

Output

DP, Audio

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

0.9 mm (Even), B to B 1.8 mm

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,211.4 x 682.2 x 86.5 mm

Packed Weight

25.3 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

18.6 kg

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

500

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Screen Size

55"

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Smart Energy Saving

80 W

Typ. / Max.

160W / 180 W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+