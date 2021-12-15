3D Pen Brings DUAL Vane to Life

BYJUN is a 3D pen artist and has created a 3D pen model of the LG DUAL VANE Cassette, highlighting its features such as the 4 additional transparent vanes allowing for diverse airflow modes, the wider intake grill for faster heating and cooling, and floor temperature sensor for even and consistent climate control. The 6 airflow modes provide custom airflow with Indirect Airflow, Power Mode, Direct Airflow and Up & Down Swing, ensuring comfort in any room or space.

With all the trials and successes of 2021 behind us, LG would like to share its gratitude for customers and partners around the world. We truly appreciate all your continued support and we take pride in helping you achieve your goals with a diverse range of innovative LG HVAC products. We hope the best for you in 2022 and we also hope you enjoy this fascinating creation.