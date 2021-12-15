About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Christmas Seasonal Image

3D Pen Brings DUAL Vane to Life

12/15/2021

BYJUN is a 3D pen artist and has created a 3D pen model of the LG DUAL VANE Cassette, highlighting its features such as the 4 additional transparent vanes allowing for diverse airflow modes, the wider intake grill for faster heating and cooling, and floor temperature sensor for even and consistent climate control. The 6 airflow modes provide custom airflow with Indirect Airflow, Power Mode, Direct Airflow and Up & Down Swing, ensuring comfort in any room or space.

 

With all the trials and successes of 2021 behind us, LG would like to share its gratitude for customers and partners around the world. We truly appreciate all your continued support and we take pride in helping you achieve your goals with a diverse range of innovative LG HVAC products. We hope the best for you in 2022 and we also hope you enjoy this fascinating creation.

Products In This Article

DUAL VANE CASSETTE

Product image of DUAL Vane Cassette.

Product image of DUAL Vane Cassette.

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy LEARN MORE