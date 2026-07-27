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Key Takeaways
• Smart air conditioning systems use sensors, connectivity, automation, and artificial intelligence to improve building performance, energy efficiency, and operational visibility.[1]
• AI-powered HVAC systems can analyze real-time operating conditions and automatically adjust performance based on factors such as occupancy, weather, temperature, and humidity.[1][2]
• LG Multi V i® integrates AI-driven capabilities, including AI Smart Care, AI Energy Management, AI Smart Diagnosis, and Noise Adaptive Control to help optimize HVAC operation.
• As commercial buildings become increasingly connected, AI HVAC technologies are helping facility managers improve comfort, reduce energy waste, and simplify system management.[1][3]
[1] https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/ai-optimized-building-controls
[2] https://www.knx.org/knx-en/newsroom/news/news/20250604-Smart-HVAC-controls-What-you-need-to-know/
[3] https://www.cisco.com/site/us/en/learn/topics/networking/what-is-a-smart-building.html
Introduction
Commercial HVAC systems are evolving beyond traditional heating and cooling equipment as building owners seek greater energy efficiency, occupant comfort, and operational control. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and connected technologies are enabling HVAC systems to respond more intelligently to changing building conditions and operating demands.[1][2]
At the same time, facility managers must balance a growing number of priorities, including energy consumption, occupant expectations, maintenance needs, and fluctuating environmental conditions. AI helps address these challenges by analyzing real-time data, identifying optimization opportunities, and supporting more informed operational decisions, making it an increasingly important component of modern HVAC systems.
[1] https://www.energy.gov/cmei/buildings/building-controls
[2] https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/ai-optimized-building-controls
1. How Does AI Improve Commercial HVAC Performance?
The value of AI comes from its ability to transform large volumes of operational data into meaningful insights and automated actions. Rather than relying solely on manual adjustments, AI-enabled controls continuously analyze system behavior, optimize equipment operation, and adapt to changing conditions in real time.
This data-driven approach can help reduce unnecessary energy consumption while maintaining occupant comfort. Smart air conditioning systems also give facility managers visibility into building performance, helping them improve energy management and reduce operational inefficiencies.[1][2]
In addition, advanced analytics can help identify potential issues early, allowing building operators to address them before they impact system performance.[2][3]
To illustrate how these smart air conditioning capabilities can deliver real-world value, let’s take a closer look at LG Multi V i®.
[1] https://eta-publications.lbl.gov/sites/default/files/evaluating_the_performance_of_hvac_optimal_control_0.pdf
[2] https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/ai-optimized-building-controls
[3] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S277297022400004X
2. How Does LG Multi V i® Use AI to Optimize Building Performance?
LG Multi V i® was developed to bring artificial intelligence directly into commercial HVAC operation. Built on LG's Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) platform, the system incorporates an on-device AI engine that continuously analyzes operating conditions and helps improve performance using real-time system data - including temperature, load, and refrigerant flow across connected indoor and outdoor units. Unlike cloud-dependent systems, it does not rely solely on remote processing to make operational decisions. This ‘On Device AI’ helps deliver fast response and continuous performance optimization, enhancing system efficiency, indoor comfort, and operational convenience.
<Visualizes how LG Multi V i® collects operational data and processes the built-in AI chip for on-device intelligence.>
2-1 AI Smart Care
AI Smart Care evaluates factors such as temperature, humidity, refrigerant conditions, fan speed, and operating settings to determine efficient operating parameters. Based on this analysis, the system can autonomously adjust operation to help achieve target conditions while operating at the most efficient point possible, helping reduce energy consumption without compromising comfort.
2-2 AI Energy Management
AI Energy Management enables users to set monthly energy consumption targets and supports HVAC operation to align with those goals. The system collects and analyzes operational data to learn usage patterns, establish daily energy targets, and monitor real-time consumption. Based on this analysis, it predicts remaining energy usage and calculates the required saving rate to stay within the target.
* To use the above function, users should input the monthly target consumption on the wired remote controller.
* For sites with less than one year of operational history, a recommended energy consumption target based on approximately one month of operational data is provided to help customers set their target value.
2-3 AI Energy Waste Alert
AI Energy Waste Alert uses continuous monitoring and analysis to learn operating patterns and identify behavior that may result in unnecessary energy consumption. By comparing real-time operation against expected performance, the system can detect potential inefficiencies early and notify users before they lead to excessive energy use.
* To use this function, at least 2 weeks of usage pattern learning period is required.
* The waste alert will be displayed at least 2 hours after the indoor unit is turned on.
<Visualizes how LG Multi V i® analyzes operational data to detect abnormal patterns and send alerts to the remote controller.>
Together, these capabilities demonstrate how AI-powered HVAC systems can move beyond traditional equipment control by using data-driven analysis to support more efficient and responsive building operation.
3. How Does LG Multi V i® Support Comfort and Adaptive Operation?
LG Multi V i® also supports comfort-focused operation in commercial buildings. Features such Noise Adaptive Control, Noise Target Control, and Weather Information Interlocking Control help the system respond intelligently to both indoor requirements and changing outdoor conditions.
3-1 Noise Adaptive Control
Noise Adaptive Control continuously evaluates background noise levels and the distance between the outdoor unit and nearby occupants to determine an appropriate operating noise level. By adjusting the operation so that product noise does not exceed surrounding environmental noise, the system can help minimize disruption while maintaining performance.
* AI Engine calculates the target noise considering background noise and the distance between the product and the user (Sound pressure).
* To use the above function, the installer should input the installation distance between the product and the user.
* The operation may differ according to the environment, and noise reduction may impact the performance.
<Visualizes how LG Multi V i® measures ambient sound levels using the built-in microphone and adjusts operating noise accordingly.>
3-2 Noise Target Control
Noise Target Control also lets users set a target sound level in advance, with available settings from 50 to 70 dB. This can help reduce disruption in noise-sensitive environments such as offices, hotels, schools, and residential-adjacent commercial buildings.
* This feature is a smart function of MULTI V i®, not based on AI algorithms.
3-3 Weather Information Interlocking Control
Weather Information Interlocking Control uses live and forecast weather information from AccuWeather to help optimize system operation based on outdoor conditions. By automatically adjusting for changing weather, MULTI V i® can support functions such as pre-heating, snow removal, air-cleaning display, and comfort or energy-saving mode recommendations, helping improve both comfort and operational efficiency.
* This feature is a smart function of MULTI V i®, not based on AI algorithms.
* To refer to the weather information from AccuWeather, the wi-fi modem should be connected to the ThinQ server.
* Results may vary depending on the environment, and the function application may vary depending on the indoor unit and controller types.
4. How Does AI Improve HVAC Maintenance and System Reliability?
Beyond energy management and comfort optimization, artificial intelligence is also changing how commercial HVAC systems are monitored and managed. Traditional maintenance approaches often rely on scheduled inspections or reactive service after a problem occurs.
AI-powered HVAC systems can support a more proactive strategy by continuously analyzing system performance and identifying potential issues earlier.[1][2]
LG Multi V i® incorporates AI Smart Diagnosis, which automatically analyzes operating conditions and provides visualized system-status information to help technicians evaluate equipment performance. By simplifying fault identification and highlighting areas that may require attention, the feature can help reduce troubleshooting time and improve service efficiency.
Building on this foundation, the AI Compressor Diagnosis function takes a deeper, data-driven approach to fault detection. By learning normal current patterns from historical operating data, it can identify abnormalities in real time and detect issues earlier and more precisely than conventional CH error codes. This can help enable faster response and increase the likelihood of completing repairs in a single visit, helping reduce downtime.
* Compressor fault diagnosis factors: pressure, frequency, operating mode, temperature, seasonality, voltage, etc.
* Up to 2 years of data can be used for learning — longer learning improves accuracy.
As commercial buildings become increasingly connected, these types of intelligent HVAC control and diagnostic capabilities are helping facility managers move beyond reactive maintenance toward a more data-driven approach to system management.
By improving visibility into equipment operation and supporting earlier identification of performance issues, AI-enabled HVAC systems can contribute to improved reliability, reduced downtime, and more efficient building operation over time.[1][2]
[1] https://eta-publications.lbl.gov/sites/default/files/evaluating_the_performance_of_hvac_optimal_control_0.pdf
[2] https://dr.ntu.edu.sg/entities/publication/e70353cd-4e51-4847-87d4-5d12aa33369b
Conclusion
Artificial intelligence is reshaping commercial HVAC operation by enabling systems to respond more effectively to changing building conditions. Instead of relying on fixed schedules and manual adjustments, AI-powered HVAC systems can continuously analyze real-time data, optimize performance, and support more efficient operation while maintaining occupant comfort. This data-driven approach also gives facility managers greater visibility into building performance and supports more proactive management.[1][2]
In practice, this means reduced energy waste, more stable comfort, and faster response to issues before they significantly affect system performance. Over time, these capabilities help buildings operate more reliably, with lower operating costs and improved overall building performance.[1][2]
[1] https://www.energy.gov/cmei/buildings/building-controls
[2] https://eta-publications.lbl.gov/sites/default/files/evaluating_the_performance_of_hvac_optimal_control_0.pdf
FAQs
How does AI improve energy efficiency in commercial HVAC systems?
AI can improve energy efficiency in commercial HVAC systems by using real-time wireless sensor data and control algorithms to optimize operation based on current conditions and occupancy needs, helping reduce unnecessary energy consumption.
* https://www.energy.gov/cmei/buildings/building-controls
What AI features are included in LG Multi V i®?
LG Multi V i® includes AI Smart Care, AI Energy Management, AI Energy Waste Alert, Noise Adaptive Control, Weather Information Interlocking Control, and AI Smart Diagnosis.
How does LG Multi V i® help reduce HVAC energy waste?
The system uses AI to identify abnormal operating patterns, compare actual and expected performance, and alert users when inefficiencies are detected.
.How does AI Smart Diagnosis support HVAC maintenance?
AI Smart Diagnosis automatically analyzes system status and performance data, helping technicians identify potential issues more quickly and improve service efficiency.
.How does LG Multi V i® adapt to changing weather conditions?
Weather Information Interlocking Control uses live and forecast weather information to support functions such as automatic pre-heating, snow removal, and comfort-oriented operation.
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