LG offers a diverse range of chillers designed to meet various heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) needs across commercial, industrial, and residential applications. These chillers are known for their energy efficiency, advanced technology, and sustainable cooling solutions.

Below is an overview of the different types of LG chillers available in the HVAC market.

Oil-Free Inverter Centrifugal Chiller

The LG oil-free inverter centrifugal chiller with R1233zd refrigerant is a transformative addition to the HVAC industry, offering unmatched efficiency and sustainability. This cutting-edge technology delivers significant energy savings, environmental responsibility, and reliable performance. With its oil-free operation enhancing heat exchange and reducing mechanical losses, advanced inverter technology ensuring optimal efficiency and control, and eco-conscious refrigerant aligning with sustainability goals, this chiller represents a top-tier investment.

It's an excellent choice for large commercial buildings and beyond, promising lower operational costs and reduced maintenance. Upgrade to LG's state-of-the-art solution to experience long-term benefits and superior efficiency.