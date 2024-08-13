We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HVAC chillers are fundamental systems when it comes to heating and cooling and are ideal for commercial and industrial applications. As chiller systems must cover large-scale facilities, the cost and energy consumption can be a concern when choosing the optimal chiller for your facility. Also, with growing awareness of environmental issues, LG’s new Oil-free Inverter Centrifugal Chillers might be the exact solution to meet your cooling needs with efficiency and sustainability. Explore the innovations of LG’s latest chiller system, designed to enhance both efficiency and durability.
01 Oil-Free
Conventional oil-lubricated systems require regular oil replacement and maintenance, which can be a bit of a hassle. No-contact magnetic bearings eliminate the need for oil lubrication, removing all oil-related components.
02 Magnetic Bearing
Unlike oil-lubricated systems that rely on the physical adjustment of bearings, the new LG oil-free chillers function using an electromagnetic field. Advanced gap sensor technology detects the rotor's position every 0.5 milliseconds, which is 2,000 times per second, precisely adjusting the electromagnetic field to maintain optimal rotor positioning. Due to the no-contact rotation, mechanical friction loss is reduced, improving the chiller’s efficiency by 4.5%.
03 Low-Noise Impeller
The operation of large machines and industrial systems will always generate noise, but there are also always ways to reduce that noise. LG’s low-noise impeller adheres to international standards with reduced leakage and minimal noise levels. These design improvements help the LG oil-free chiller achieve sound emission levels as low as 73 dBA.
04 Simplified Compressor
The simple structure of LG’s inverter compressor is beneficial not only for its efficiency but also for being compact. The direct connection between the impeller and drive shaft eliminates the need for a gear to align and adjust the axis. These simplified structures make the chiller more adaptable to smaller spaces.
05 Inverters Make Chillers Better
Inverters pose the risk of harmonic currents during power conversion, which can lead to overheating or equipment damage. The inverter in the LG oil-free chiller is specifically designed for chillers, using IGBT technology as its harmonic filter to minimize the harmonic current. This ensures that the power supplied has a Total Demand Distortion (TDDi) of less than 5%, safeguarding electronic devices from potential damage caused by harmonic current and contributing to the stability of the chiller.
06 Refrigerant
One of the standout features of LG Oil-free Inverter Centrifugal Chillers is its refrigerant. The new R1233zd refrigerant boasts a low global warming potential of just 1 and an ozone depletion potential of 0, delivering high efficiency and reinforcing our commitment to environmental responsibility. Not only does it have a lower impact on the environment, but it also excels in energy efficiency. Compared to previous refrigerants, R1233zd used has an impressive IPLV of 12.1, reducing fuel consumption and enhancing the chiller's long-term sustainability. The efficient falling film evaporator also boosts efficiency by 25% with its unique independent cooling distribution.
07 Online UPS System
In the event of a sudden power outage, an online UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) provides emergency power to the bearing and control system for up to 20 minutes, preventing rotor damage. The fast recovery technology restores the system to its previous operation in just 70 seconds.
08 Easy Control Solution
With LG’s technology, monitoring and maintaining a large-scale chiller system becomes easier. The upgraded interface features a 15-inch-wide touch screen, offering easy access to control various HVAC units connected to the chiller system. It also displays data in simple graphs and generates reports that can be sent via email.
LG’s BECON Cloud Remote Control provides wireless remote monitoring and seamless firmware upgrades via the AI engine. Also, LG’s AI technology enables machine learning to predict and prevent surge occurrences, ensuring stable and reliable operation.
LG Oil-free Inverter Centrifugal Chillers are an ideal choice for those who are seeking an efficient, sustainable, and user-friendly cooling solution for commercial buildings or industrial processes. Its refrigerant and features focused on improving energy efficiency ensure long-term sustainability, while the no-contact magnetic bearing and simplified compressor design reduce maintenance and noise. With advanced inverter technology and easy control solutions, this chiller combines practicality with performance.
