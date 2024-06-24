Considering that chillers usually cover large-scale facilities, operation noise seems inevitable. However, with LG's noise reduction technology, the LG scroll chiller reduces the noise level to 68 dB. The biomimetic patterned fan and the direct-drive motor reduce both the vibration and the noise emissions that result from system operation. Additionally, the Silent operation function lowers noise levels to as low as 3dB at nighttime when the cooling load is less demanding, by adjusting the fan RPM.*

* This function requires DIP switch setting. For more details, please refer to installation and owner's manual.