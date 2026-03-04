Modern buildings often move cooling with water rather than long air ducts. A chiller sits at the heart of that approach: it removes heat from water using the vapor-compression cycle, then the plant circulates this chilled water to Air Handling Units (AHU) or Fan Coil Units (FCU) throughout the building.

This article defines what a chiller in HVAC is and what a chiller does, then explains how a chiller works with a clear diagram.