LG BECON (Building Energy Control) is an integrated control system that provides solutions optimized for all environments, from small sites to large buildings. This solution is based on three core components: BECON HVAC, BECON building, and BECON cloud. Each solution can be proposed alone or together, optimized to suit the site scale and characteristics.

Here’s what makes LG BECON stand out:

1. Seamless Integration

Modern buildings contain a complex web of systems-from HVAC and lights to power-often from different manufacturers, which can easily lead to management inefficiencies. LG BECON supports various open protocols like BACnet and Modbus , enabling seamless integration with not only LG products but also third-party devices.

2. Intelligent Energy Management

For any building manager, controlling energy consumption is a critical priority. It represents one of the largest operational costs, with air conditioning systems alone often accounting for 35%1) of the total bill. With LG BECON building solution provides an intuitive interface that displays high-energy usages spaces in color, helping identify and manage energy status at a glance.

1) https://www.energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2017/03/f34/qtr-2015-chapter5.pdf

3. Proactive Maintenance & Reliability

Traditional service is reactive: you wait for a breakdown, leading to multiple repair visits and costly downtime. LG’s cloud-based solution is proactive. It spots warning signs before they become major failures, allowing for preventative action that minimizes disruptions. If an issue does arise, engineers can remotely diagnose it using system data and arrive with the right parts, allowing for a much faster resolution.

4. Flexible and Scalable by Design

LG BECON has a flexible structure where BECON HVAC, BECON building, and BECON cloud can be applied alone or in combination to fit the scale and characteristics of each site. A small site can start with BECON HVAC and expand to include BECON building or BECON cloud as needed , allowing for the creation of a customized control system optimized for any building type.