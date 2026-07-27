• Global decarbonization targets are increasing pressure on organizations to reduce emissions, with the UN stating that emissions must fall 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 to keep warming within 1.5°C.[1]

• Buildings are a practical starting point because building operations account for a major share of global final energy use and energy-related emissions.[2]

• A practical building decarbonization roadmap should use a staged approach that starts with benchmarking and energy assessment before moving into capital upgrades.[3]

• Advanced electrification technologies such as heat pumps are an important part of the transition because they can reduce emissions from fossil-fuel-based heating systems.[4]

[1] https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/net-zero-coalition

[2] https://www.iea.org/energy-system/buildings

[3] https://www.energystar.gov/sites/default/files/2025-03/Benchmarking_Performance_Reporting-Part_3.pdf