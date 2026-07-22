Is Your HVAC System Working For or Against IAQ? 

HVAC systems influence IAQ through three main functions: ventilation, filtration, and ongoing operation and maintenance. When these factors work together, they can help reduce pollutant buildup, capture airborne particles, and keep system performance consistent over time.

Ventilation

Ventilation helps reduce indoor pollutant concentrations by bringing outdoor air into the space and diluting contaminants generated indoors. Across major IAQ guidance, ventilation is consistently recommended alongside source control and filtration to reduce indoor pollutant buildup. For example, the EPA identifies ventilation as a main strategy for improving IAQ, and ASHRAE Standards 62.1 and 62.2 define ventilation system design and minimum ventilation rates for acceptable indoor air quality. European guidance also highlights the same core approach, with CO₂ often used as an indicator of air exchange.[1]

Filtration

Filtration supports IAQ by capturing airborne particles as air moves through HVAC equipment or dedicated air-cleaning devices. European Commission guidance notes that air filtration is required to help control particulate matter from outdoor sources, while indoor particulate matter is managed through source reduction and adequate ventilation. In the U.S., EPA guidance explains that MERV ratings indicate how effectively HVAC filters capture particles between 0.3 and 10 microns, making filter selection an important part of IAQ planning.[2] Filter classifications differ by region, including MERV in the U.S. and ISO 16890 in many European markets, but both systems are intended to indicate how effectively filters capture airborne particles.

Operation & Maintenance

Operation and maintenance help ensure that ventilation and filtration continue performing as intended. The U.S. Department of Energy notes that clogged filters reduce airflow and system efficiency, while European guidance connects IAQ management with proper ventilation rates, filtration, and monitoring. Regular filter replacement, airflow checks, and system inspections help maintain the conditions needed for consistent IAQ performance.[3]