We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In the face of rising energy costs, stricter climate regulations, and growing pressure to decarbonize, multi-family housing across Europe is rapidly transitioning away from traditional fossil fuel-based boiler systems. Heat pumps, especially air-to-water heat pump and air-to-air heat pump technologies, have emerged as key players in this shift—offering a path toward cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable heating.
However, deploying heat pumps at scale in large, high-rise residential buildings presents challenges—from space constraints and legacy infrastructure to fluctuating heat demands and grid balancing. These complex environments require not just efficient heating solutions, but integrated heating and cooling systems that are smart, flexible, and capable of adapting in real time.
Cascade heat pump systems are increasingly recognized as a practical solution to these needs, offering a modular heat pump approach where multiple units work in coordination to meet variable heating and hot water loads.
Yet the real innovation lies in how these units are managed. Sophisticated control platforms are essential for optimizing system performance, ensuring reliability, and integrating with broader centralized heating system strategies. With governments across Europe tightening efficiency standards and offering incentives for electrification, the market for intelligent, energy-efficient heating systems is growing rapidly.
This article explores how cascade systems—and the control technologies behind them—are reshaping energy use in collective housing, with a particular focus on solutions like the LG Cascade Control Unit.
What is the LG Cascade Control Unit?
The LG cascade system is a centralized solution that integrally controls multiple heat pump units to meet the overall heating, cooling, and domestic hot water needs of a building. Compared to individual or decentralized systems, it offers economic benefits in terms of initial investment costs, especially in collective environments such as collective housing. The core of the system is the Cascade Control Unit, which delivers a solution that can manage variable thermal loads.
How Does the Cascade System Work?
The greatest advantage of the LG Cascade System is its intelligent and flexible operation.
• Centralized Control: A single Cascade Control Unit manages the operation of all connected outdoor units. This simplifies the system and eliminates the need for multiple individual control units.
• Demand-Based Operation: The system automatically adjusts its output according to the actual heating, cooling, and domestic hot water demands.
a. When the weather is chilly or demand is low, only one heat pump may operate to efficiently meet the requirements.
b. As demand increases, additional units are automatically activated to supply the necessary capacity.
c. By operating the heat pump system within the most efficient COP range, energy efficiency is improved compared to using a single large-capacity AWHP unit.
• Up to 8 outdoor units can be operated as one system.
• Heating demands up to 128 kW can be covered through flexible combination.
Target Buildings and Applications
The Cascade Control Unit is highly versatile and applicable to various building types:
• Collective Residential Buildings: Ideal for multi-family homes, it reduces space constraints and simplifies maintenance.
• Social Housing: Meets energy performance targets while reducing upfront and long-term costs.
• New Developments & Renovations: Easy integration and turnkey configurations allow for seamless deployment.
• Residential Complexes with Smart Integration Needs: Enables remote monitoring, supports LG ThinQ™ smart controls, and connects with building energy control networks (BECON).
Additionally, the system also supports compliance with refrigerant and noise regulations, helping ensure environmental standards are met across various project types. Whether for developers, housing authorities, or maintenance contractors, the system delivers high efficiency, modular flexibility, and long-term cost control.
Streamlined Installation with Fewer Components
Unlike many competing systems that require multiple control modules or indoor units, the LG Cascade Control Unit offers a simplified and highly efficient installation process. With no need for separate devices* beyond the control unit itself, setup is streamlined, saving time and reducing technical constraints on-site. The wiring process is equally efficient, with all connections to accessories and third-party devices handled directly through the Cascade Control Unit.
* The feasibility of cascade integration needs to be checked based on regional compatibility.
This not only reduces the overall installation burden but also minimizes potential points of failure. In terms of performance, the system delivers high-efficiency operation across a wide capacity range, leveraging R290 Monobloc technology to achieve a SCOP exceeding 5* under average climate conditions.
* Achieving the highest ErP Energy grade A+++ / A+++ for space heating.
* Based on LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc under Average Climate and Low Temperature (35℃) conditions.
Cascade control enables optimized efficiency by adjusting to varying heating loads, while “Eco Mode” offers additional energy-saving operation. The system also features low-noise performance, optimized runtime control, alternating defrost operation, and emergency operation—where remaining units continue running in case of a unit failure. Thanks to its modular design, individual units can be serviced without interrupting the whole system.
Together, these features make the LG Cascade Control Unit an ideal choice for residential collective housing, offering both outstanding energy efficiency and user-friendly implementation.
The LG Cascade Control Unit delivers a high-performance, energy-efficient, and user-friendly solution for heating, cooling, and domestic hot water needs. Its modularity, quiet operation, and smart features, combined with easy installation and maintenance, make it an attractive option for collective housing and similar applications seeking to meet sustainability targets and enhance occupant comfort. The compatibility with R290 refrigerant further underscores its commitment to environmental responsibility. Experience a smarter and more sustainable lifestyle today with the LG Cascade Control Unit!
Watch Full Video
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.