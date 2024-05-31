LG Electronics is currently hosting the inaugural LG HVAC Consultant Leaders’ Summit – LG Alumni Event – in Seoul, South Korea (28 May 2024 to 31 May 2024). The summit provides heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) consultants from across Asia, with the valuable opportunity to benefit from LG’s extensive industry insight and to learn more about its advanced technologies. The first-of-its-kind event is expected to bolster the company’s leadership in the Asia region, which is now the world’s most rapidly-expanding HVAC market.

Attending the summit were 46 consultants from five Asian countries: Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. Technical consultants play a vital role in the HVAC business, supporting customers in important areas including system design, installation guidance and maintenance support. By collaborating closely with consultants in each market, LG is able to provide a differentiated customer experience that adds significant value to its industry-leading HVAC solutions.