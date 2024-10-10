LG Pro:Centric Direct is a powerful content management solution specifically tailored for the hospitality industries. Its flexible and scalable design allows businesses to easily manage and oversee their TV networks from a centralized location, providing guests and customers with a personalized, interactive, and immersive viewing experience.

Using LG Pro:Centric Direct, hotels, resorts, and other businesses can customize and brand their TVs with their own logos, graphics, and messages, as well as offer guests access to a variety of interactive services such as room service, weather updates, and information about the hotel.