LG SuperSign Cloud is a comprehensive and essential software solution for the integrated management of digital signage*. This solution enables you to create and distribute display content more easily and to manage multiple displays remotely. Also, simultaneous control of several devices is possible while helping easier management with report features. In addition, various templates and contents can be provided through numerous professional content partners**. With LG SuperSign Cloud, a successful business is one step closer.

* The applicability of the solution may vary by product. Please check with your local sales for confirmation.

** Partner services are only available to customers who have paid subscriptions for the service packages.