Spark Creativity and Boost Efficiency with
a Cloud-based Content Management Solution

 

 

The laptop displays five main screens visible on the LG SuperSign Cloud website. The central screen serves as the content editor, allowing users to create content. This content, once created, is distributed to signage for playback. As a result, the café's signage is currently playing the created content.

LG SuperSign Cloud

LG SuperSign Cloud is a comprehensive and essential software solution for the integrated management of digital signage*. This solution enables you to create and distribute display content more easily and to manage multiple displays remotely. Also, simultaneous control of several devices is possible while helping easier management with report features. In addition, various templates and contents can be provided through numerous professional content partners**. With LG SuperSign Cloud, a successful business is one step closer.

 

* The applicability of the solution may vary by product. Please check with your local sales for confirmation.

** Partner services are only available to customers who have paid subscriptions for the service packages.

Inquiry to Buy
Cloud Service Content Management Device Management Professional Content Partners Dashboard & Report

Cloud Service

The adoption of cloud-based solutions is accelerating, surpassing conventional on-premise solutions that rely on physical servers. LG SuperSign Cloud is an ideal solution for managing digital signage, offering the advantages of cloud-based solutions.

 

 

The abstract depiction of LG SuperSign Cloud

Remote Control

LG SuperSign Cloud reduces unnecessary visits by letting you control and monitor the device status remotely. With a network connection, you can run the operation wherever and whenever, and widely distributed types of equipment can be managed from one place, making the process efficient and convenient.

An administrator is remotely controlling signage displays through LG SuperSign Cloud.

Reduced Initial Cost

Hosting your own server and installing a solution can be costly because purchasing solution licenses and establishing an initial system are expensive. However, cloud server-based solutions have lower initial investment costs compared to on-premise solutions because they do not require physical servers or operational costs. They can be operated at a low up-front cost through annual subscriptions.

An abstract depiction illustrating the cost-effectiveness following the implementation of cloud solutions

Content management

Businesses that use signage products need to independently source and manage various visual elements to display on their screens. With LG SuperSign Cloud’s content management feature, creating and updating materials for different business environments becomes effortless.

 

 

The café's menu board content is being designed using a laptop. Once created, this menu board content is distributed and presented on the signage installed within the cafe.

Content Creation

Create content effortlessly with LG SuperSign Cloud through easy uploads, expert editing, and access to a rich library of video artwork and designer templates.

 

 

"Users can upload their own images or videos to the cloud server for use. The uploaded images or videos can be edited using the editor. Pre-existing partner content can also be utilized for creating new content."

1) Customizable elements include background color, content, texts, QR codes, stickers, widgets.

2) Professional partner content requires a separate paid subscription.

Content Publishing

Once you have created new content, you can easily distribute it to your connected signage using LG SuperSign Cloud’s content publishing feature. The process is simple - start by uploading the content to the cloud server and then select the desired content for publication. You have the flexibility to publish content through both the device management page and the content editing page.

 

 

Two methods of content distribution are demonstrated. In the first method, you pick the distribution device, choose content, add optional background music, set the playback schedule, review view settings, and then distribute. The second method reverses content and device selection, but follows the same steps for background music, schedule, view settings, and distribution. Both methods ensure efficient content distribution.

3) This feature is accessible to customers with a music service subscription.

Art Lounge

Display artwork on your signage display to create an atmosphere that matches the space. The Art Lounge feature offers various themed artworks, which can be applied to the display to provide visitors with a unique experience. You can experience and distribute how curated artworks will be applied to the display through the solution.

 

 

This is an image of a space showing artwork on signage with the Art Lounge feature.

* An additional cost is required to use the Art Lounge feature.

Video Wall

Amplify your digital signage impact with a video wall composed of multiple displays. The LG SuperSign Cloud video wall feature simplifies management with various synchronization modes, allowing operation as one expansive display or four independent ones. Furthermore, you can remotely monitor and control your video wall to manage power settings and content playback.

 

 

This is an image showing that configuring and managing multiple displays is possible with the Video Wall feature.

Rules

Enhance your signage operations with LG SuperSign Cloud. The Rules feature enables you to customize content display based on schedule, device settings, and outdoor temperature. Set precise conditions and content types, and link to external data to ensure content airs only when needed. This feature guarantees flawless and precise operations.

 

 

This image explains the Rules feature, enabling users to set conditions for content playback on a device using the four functions on the left.

Device Management

Manage your devices easily and intelligently with our comprehensive management tool. View detailed information for every device connected to the LG SuperSign Cloud on a single screen, and control each device using both quick and advanced control features.

This image is a staged representation, showing the monitoring and control of equipment in various locations from the LG SuperSign Cloud website.

Device Control

All devices linked to the LG Supersign Cloud are listed, allowing you to quickly view detailed information such as display thumbnails, model names, and IP addresses. Additionally, quick controller enables easy modification of commonly used settings, and you can further tailor your settings through the advanced control options.

 

 

This is a screenshot of a real laptop interface, demonstrating control of multiple devices from a single laptop.

Content Setting

You can set up a content publishing schedule for each device or designate default content to be displayed when no scheduled content is available. Additionally, you can create a public emergency message using provided templates and publish it across multiple devices.

 

 

Content Setting

Professional Content Partners

One of the biggest challenges in managing digital signage is content creation. While you can create content using the templates and editors provided by LG SuperSign Cloud, you can also easily create high-quality content using the services of external professional content partners.

 

* A paid subscription is required to use partner content.

 

 

Partner content is being utilized to compose the content intended for playback on the signage.

Design Content

Designing a menu board to showcase your store’s characteristics or a poster with promotional information can be challenging. With DSmenu and PosterMyWall’s professional templates and provided editor, users can create new content in less time and with ease.

Displaying the main page of DSmenu and PosterMyWall websites

Art Content

Creating fresh content regularly is a tough task, but LG SuperSign Cloud’s art service, ArtPlayer, provides users with an eclectic array of sophisticated art for their displays, enhancing the atmosphere in environments such as offices, hotel lobbies, and restaurants.

Presenting a scene featuring the utilization of ArtPlayer within the LG SuperSign Cloud webpage

Music Content

Utilizing Wantreez Music’s expertly curated playlists can add depth to your content if it feels bland without sound. These playlists aim to blend seamlessly with on-screen content, improving the ambiance and enriching the customer experience.

Demonstrating a scene depicting the use of the Wantreez Music solution within the LG SuperSign Cloud webpage

Infotainment Content

Keep your signage displays vibrant and current with Screenfeed. This tool updates content dynamically on social media and infotainment content in real-time, allowing you to specify content type and size for customized display.

Showing the page of the Screenfeed website

Dashboard & Report

The LG SuperSign Cloud dashboard provides a data snapshot of licensing information, device status, and more. Insights from the dashboard’s UX/GUI helps you run your business smarter.

 

 

Showcasing real screens from the Dashboard and Report sections of the LG SuperSign Cloud webpage

Dashboard

Effortlessly access valuable data on the intuitive dashboard and utilize the quick access function for convenience.

Dashboard

Report

Various reports on device status and content usage data are deliverable. Based on this information, you can find insights on better customer service and efficient business management.

Report