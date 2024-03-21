LG Electronics has received the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) Performance Award for the seventh year in a row. The award underscores the excellence of LG’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, which continue to set the standard for performance, efficiency and reliability.

Founded in 1953, AHRI is a respected international trade association for manufacturers of HVAC, refrigeration and water heating solutions. Its current membership includes more than 350 companies, representing countries and territories from all over the world.