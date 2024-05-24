LG chillers, equipped with an array of innovative technologies, offer not only great performance and energy efficiency but are also cost-effective in terms of maintenance. By integrating advanced heat pump technology and employing high-efficiency compressors and heat exchangers, LG’s advanced chillers provide reduced energy consumption and operational expenses compared to conventional chiller products.1

The LG Inverter Scroll Chiller, one of LG’s notable chillers, is an efficient heat pump system that supplies water and provides heating and cooling for commercial facilities. It utilizes R32 refrigerant, which boasts a global warming potential (GWP) only a third to a quarter of that of R410 refrigerant. Designed with easy maintenance in mind, LG chillers feature a number of simple-to-replace components and offer convenient access to streamline the inspection process.

Already well-established in Asia, LG’s chiller business is expanding internationally, increasing its presence in the Middle East, Europe and Central and South America in response to rising demand. The company has an advantage in the HVAC industry thanks to its sophisticated core technologies, which include key components such as compressors and motors. Additionally, LG is proactively investing in research and development, with a focus on essential HVAC technologies including heat exchangers, inverters and heat pumps.

“We are committed to delivering efficient cooling systems that leverage our proprietary HVAC technologies to present exceptional performance and value to our global customers,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to expand its presence in the global HVAC market with differentiated solutions including chillers, aligned with the latest trends in electrification and decarbonization.”