Proving that Indoor Comfort and Sustainability Can Coexist

LG recently had an opportunity to demonstrate its eco-conscious exhibit for its state-of-the-art HVAC solutions at Korea Energy Show 2021, South Korea’s largest annual energy exhibition. Instead of wasting new resources on a temporary exhibit, LG used prefabricated shipping containers and adopted recycled materials such as wood waste to create a unique, visually interesting space.

Exhibiting a complete range of highly efficient LG HVAC solutions suitable for homes, offices, schools as well as other indoor environments, the highlight of the exhibit was a new commercial air conditioner made more efficient via an AI engine.

LG’s latest HVAC solutions leverage smart technologies to help create better indoor air quality while simultaneously cutting energy consumption. LG’s ceiling-mounted 1 Way Cassette with comprehensive air purification system cleans, cools and heats the air to keep the home comfortable all year around.

Other LG innovations on exhibit at the show included the LG Energy Storage System (ESS) and Building Energy Control (BECON), a powerful duo that together create a total energy management solution for businesses. Also on display was the LG 4-Way DUAL Vane Cassette which employs UVnano technology and an antibacterial drain pan to enhance the hygiene of the unit and the airflow produced.¹

LG showcased its first GHP Hybrid Heat Pump system air conditioner, a cost-effective option for educational and governmental facilities. LG’s hybrid solution combines the advantages of electric- and gas-powered climate control systems to deliver superb performance while reducing the cost of cooling and heating.²