Monitoring is no longer a hassle with LG AC Smart Central Controller and PDI

LOGOS Penjuru Logistics Centre is a six-storey ramp-up warehouse with an anscillary office and dangerous goods storage on the first storey and trailer parking lots on the rooftop. Offering 46,000m2 of modern, sustainable space, the building is Green Mark Platinum certified.



LG Pre-Sales Manager was submitting all the required technical documents to M&V (Measurement & Verification) consultants for the verification and approval before the project tendering.



Besides, a permanent measuring instrument must be installed at the site to monitor and verify the performance of the building’s air conditioning system. This instrument must have the capability to calculate the resultant operating system efficiency (i.e. kW/RT) within 5% of its true value. LG offers a third party COP monitoring solution which can meet the requirements of BCA GM and show all the required data for this project. LG air conditioning can send all the required data to this COP Monitoring through LG AC Smart Central Controller and PDI (Power Distribution Indicator)

Location Singapore

Award Year 2021

Gross Floor Area 46,000m2

Building Grade BCA Green Mark Platinum

No. of floor 4 storey

Air Conditioning Multi V 5, Multi V S, Multi, RAC (Residential Air Conditioning), COP Monitoring, indoor dry contact, AC Smart, PDI

As for the server room, LG offers dry contact (PDRYCB400 in this case) to enable 2 indoor units for duty and standby operation. This is very important to make sure that there is no interruption of air conditioning in the server room.