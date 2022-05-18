How many of these signs are you experiencing? If you are experiencing several of the signs from the checklist, it might be time for you to consider replacing the HVAC system. In particular, if operating costs are continuously increasing, it is time to make a decision.





If you want to reduce the HVAC operating costs by replacing your old, system, it is essential to check whether your candidate system is an inverter system or not. We often hear that the cost of an inverter HVAC system is slightly more expensive than the constant speed system, but improved system efficiency will eventually offset the initial investment costs. This is because inverter technology offers unparalleled performance, efficiency, reliability, and durability over traditional compressors.





◼ Reduced Energy Consumption

Compared to conventional fixed-speed compressors, a variable-speed operation of the inverter reduces energy consumption significantly. Inverter technology is particularly efficient at low operations loads, while maintaining the desired temperature level.