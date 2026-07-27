• HVAC equipment prices are rising, as shown by the Producer Price Index, driven by refrigerant transitions, manufacturing costs, and metals tariffs, making preventive maintenance and life extension strategies critical for building owners.[1]

• ENERGY STAR recommends changing air filters regularly and tuning up HVAC equipment yearly to maintain efficient operation in residential and commercial buildings.[2]

• Dirty filters, clogged coils, airflow restrictions, and improper refrigerant levels can increase energy consumption and operating costs, so consistent maintenance is necessary.[3]

• Professional inspections are especially important for combustion systems because cracked heat exchangers and venting problems can create carbon monoxide safety risks.[4]

• Monitoring platforms such as LG BECON can help identify refrigerant loss, abnormal operating conditions, drain issues, and component stress before they escalate into major failures.

[1] https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/net-zero-coalition

[2] https://www.iea.org/energy-system/buildings

[3] https://www.energystar.gov/sites/default/files/2025-03/Benchmarking_Performance_Reporting-Part_3.pdf