An Energy-Efficient HVAC Solution for StorHub Self Storage

StorHub was the first to introduce the self-storage concept to Singapore in 2003 and is now the largest operator in Singapore. StorHub is fully committed to providing quality and flexible storage solution to cater to the needs and requirements of a wide range of customers, for both personal and commercial needs. As such, StorHub recognised the importance of having an efficient and functional HVAC system to ensure that customers were able to store their items in a safe, comfortable and climate-controlled environment. On top of that, the company needed a system that was functional and allowed for ease of use, along with timely maintenance and comprehensive vendor support. With these considerations in mind, StorHub approached LG to recommend a suitable HVAC solution for their Toa Payoh building. Read on to find out how LG Multi V 5 stood out as the ideal choice to address StorHub’s needs.
Geoffrey James, Head, Asset Management, StorHub
ENERGY CONSERVATION & OPERATIONAL SAVINGS
The StorHub building in Toa Payoh stays operational 24 hours a day, all year long. Therefore, it is important that its HVAC system can efficiently reduce energy consumption and operational costs.
LG Multi V 5 outdoor units feature Dual Sensing Control, which closely monitors outdoor temperatures and relative humidity in order to moderate the required cooling load more accurately. This helps to prevent overcooling and energy wastage.
Another energy saving feature is HiPORᵀᴹ (High-Pressure Oil Return) system. Compared to conventional systems in which the oil returns to the refrigerant suction pipe, the HiPOR system enables oil to return directly to the compressor. This minimises both pressure and energy loss across various compressor operational frequencies.
As a whole, the features of Multi V 5 deliver the energy efficiency, helping to significantly reduce the energy consumption of a building.
The LG Multi V 5 Outdoor Unit
FUNCTIONALITY AND EASE OF USE
The LG Multi V 5 system comes with a variety of features that allow for ease of use and unmatched functionality.
As outdoor HVAC units are constantly exposed to humidity and hot weather conditions, a durable and reliable HVAC system is particularly important for the StorHub building. Ocean Black Fins, the Multi V 5’s proprietary heat exchanger fins, feature a corrosion resistant coating that prolongs the lifespan of the fins and the HVAC system.
As a 24-hour operation, it is paramount for the StorHub team to be able to access its HVAC system instantly and remotely. The Multi V 5 system allows for convenient control through AC Smart 5, which acts as a centralised remote control. This allows StorHub team to access and control the HVAC system from anywhere in the world. With the AC Smart 5 system, users can also carry out necessary system monitoring checks and preventive maintenance off-site.
AFTERCARE SOLUTIONS
To ensure the smooth and consistent operation of the HVAC system all year round, LG provides StorHub with a full suite of aftercare solutions.
HVAC System is remotely monitored at LG’S Air Solution TMS Center
StorHub is assigned a remote Total Management Service (TMS) team that constantly monitors error data, product cycle data and control data from the HVAC system. The information collected will then be used to carry out services such as real-time troubleshooting and daily monitoring. LG has also dedicated a priority standby team to StorHub that responds within 3 hours in the event of any critical issues and faults.
Benny Chew, Air Solutions Service Manager, LG Singapore
Beyond that, the team also utilises the data collected to identify energy saving solutions for StorHub. Users are notified of issues such as excessive cooling, poor room insulation, and even human errors.
Just as StorHub strives to provide a premium storage experience for their customers all year round, LG likewise provided StorHub with comprehensive support throughout the consultation, installation and post-installation processes of its Multi V 5 HVAC System. This includes the identification of energy saving solutions, backup and recovery by the LG Support Team, and the provision of a highly-efficient HVAC system that caters to the 24/7 operations of the facility.