LAS Standard

The only go-to display you need, the LAS indoor screen boasts high flexibility, mobility, and superior image quality & colour. Learn how LG's screens impress every time.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_04_M01_Large-Format_1521096879221

LAS Standard

The LAS Standard series is designed not only for fixed-installation, but for rental, staging, large venue and event applications. It features magnetically-attachable unit cases with quick-lock systems to facilitate easy installation.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
D02_ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-01_1554428249458
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-02_1554428230705
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-03_1554428217628
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-04_1554428207814
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-05_1554428199197
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-06_1554428190767
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-07_1554428182256
D03_ID-LAS-Standard-01-Fast-Installation-and-Teardown_1554427810886

Fast Installation and Teardown

The LED unit cases are attached via magnets for easy installation. Moreover, lock handles on the top and sides make the cases easy for even one person to set up and dismantle.

D04_ID-LAS-Standard-02-Front-Module-Removal_1554427850658

Front Module Removal

With magnetic tool, LED module can be easily removed.

D05_ID-LAS-Standard-03-Easy-Maintenance_1554427891902

Easy Maintenance

The center enclosure on the back of the product conveniently includes a power supply module, receive card, and hub card, making it easy to maintain the components.

D06_ID-LAS-Standard-04-Simple-Status-Check_1554427929536

Simple Status Check

You can easily check power and signal status through the status button on the outside of the unit case (alternates between red and green). The button shows test patterns, eliminating the need to connect the source.

D07_ID-LED-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554427976076

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

D08_ID-LED-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554428022105

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

D09_ID-LED-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554428061527

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

Vertical Table
Model NameLAS025DB4-VLAS039DB4-VLAS025DB7-VLAS039DB7-V
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.503.902.503.90
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)200 x 200128 x 128200 x 200128 x 128
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)7.0/28.07.0/28.07.0/28.07.0/28.0
Service accessFrontFrontFrontFront
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,0001,0001,0001,000
Color Temperature3000 - 100003000 - 100003000 - 100003000 - 10000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160º/140º160º/140º160º/140º160º/140º
Brightness Uniformity>97％>97％>97％>97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio8,000:18,000:18,000:18,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)16161616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)95/18895/18895/18895/188
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)750750750750
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,00080,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to 40° C/10-80％RH-10° to 40° C/10-80％RH-10° to 40° C/10-80％RH-10° to 40° C/10-80％RH

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.