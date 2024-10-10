About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD Smart TV

50UM767H0SB

  • Front view
  • Side view
Front view
Side view
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • Pro:Idiom
4K UHD Smart TV with Pro:Centric Cloud

4K UHD Smart TV with Pro:Centric Cloud

* 55 inch

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard. In addition with new feature; Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. It provides IoT-based in-room control that will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

Pro:Centric Direct

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can't avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

 

Conformal Coating

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the UM767H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.

* 65", 55", 50", 43"

Hotel Mode

Hotel Mode
(Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

 

SoftAP

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.

Hotel Mode

Voice Recognition

For seamless interaction and user satisfaction, LG has applied voice recognition function to the LG UM767H TV. This feature makes it easy to control the TV without pressing the button of remote controls.

* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)

All specs

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • AV In

    YES

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    Dark Iron Gray

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole (Swivel)

  • Tool Name

    UR90

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1215 x 755 x 187 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    8.4/8.4/8.4/15.2 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    13.4/13.4/13.4/17.4 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1123 x 652 x 29.7 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1123 x 708 x 303 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    19.1 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    13.0 kg

  • Weight with Stand

    16.2 kg

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    420 nit

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Size (Inch)

    50

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • EzManager

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • SNMP

    YES

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    YES (USB Auto playback)

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand)

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    106.6W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    82.5W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART FUNCTION

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • IoT

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Multi-View

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • webOS version

    webOS 23

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

STANDARD

  • EMC

    CE

  • Safety

    CB

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES