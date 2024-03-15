We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Smart TV
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.
* Feature availability may vary depending on country
Enhance Your Interior
เสริมแต่งความงามให้กับด้านในของคุณ
HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game
HGiG, ดื่มด่ำกับเกมอย่างเต็มอารมณ์
Thrilling Sports Experience
Bring the Cinema Home
All specs
AUDIO
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
20W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Dolby Atmos
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
WiSA Ready
-
WOW Orchestra
-
-
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1060 x 660 x 152 mm
Packaging Weight
10.2 kg
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
973 x 572 x 85.0 mm
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
973 x 611 x 187 mm
TV Stand (WxD)
813 x 187 mm
TV Weight without Stand
8.0 kg
TV Weight with Stand
8.1 kg
VESA Mounting (WxH)
200 x 200 mm
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
-
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Backlight Type
Direct
Brightness (Set Typ.)
270 nit
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Display Type
4K UHD
Perfect Black
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
-
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Genre Selection
-
AI Picture
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
Dimming Technology
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
Motion
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
Always Ready
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Art Gallery
-
Family Settings
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Home Hub
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
LG Channels
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready
Multi View
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
Room to Room Share
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Sports Alert
Yes
ThinQ
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Who.Where.What?
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
Grey Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colours
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
IR Blaster Cable
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
Remote
Magic Remote w/ NFC
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
CONNECTIVITY
CI Slot
1ea
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
2ea
Headphone output
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
1ea
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
