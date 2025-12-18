We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD TV Signage
LG TV Signage with Essential Function
Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution
With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the colors and details of the content more vivid and realistic.
Slim Design
The PK640S stands out with its slim design. Its compact form not only saves space but also allows for easy installation, making it an ideal choice for a variety of settings.
Convenient webOS Platform
LG webOS 25, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on PK640S series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**
* SoC : System on Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Versatile Content Management with
LG SuperSign CMS
LG SuperSign CMS is an integrated, intuitive solution for managing creative and well-organized digital signage content. It helps connect customers to a variety of services while improving the overall user experience.
* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.
Content and Group Management
The embedded Content and Group Management System lets you easily edit and play content, set playlists, and control signage with a remote control, mouse, or mobile phone—no separate PC or software required. This makes content management straightforward and user-friendly.
Real-Time Promotion
With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.
* LG only transmits Beacon packets (iBeacon / Eddystone); The specific applications and usage scenarios are determined by the purchaser.
Content Sharing
Content mirroring between devices is available on the same Wi-Fi network.
* This function operates on devices that support Miracast.
** The performance may vary depending on the stability of wireless connectivity.
Wireless Access Point
The PK640S series functions as a virtual router, serving as a wireless access point for mobile devices.
Display Power Management Support
Display Power Management (DPM) can be set to ‘On’ when a TV signal is detected, allowing for more efficient power management.
Real-Time Monitoring with LG ConnectedCare
LG ConnectedCare, an optional cloud service solution, offers easy and fast maintenance by remotely monitoring the status of displays in client workplaces. It supports fault diagnosis and remote control services, helping to ensure stable operation for clients’ businesses.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All specs
ACCESSORIES
Power Cable
N/A (Attached)
Remote type
L-Con
AUDIO (SOUND)
LG Sound Sync
YES
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
CONNECTIVITIES
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
RF In
YES (2ea)
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
1 (Ethernet)
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
USB (Ver.)
YES (1ea / 2.0)
DESIGN
Front Color
Black
Stand Type
2 Pole
Tool Name
UA73
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
1.9/1.9/1.9/15.2 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
7.8/7.8/7.8/17.0 mm
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1070 x 645 x 113 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
957 x 559 x 58.3 mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
957 x 607 x 237 mm
Weight in Shipping
8.2 kg
Weight without Stand
6.1 kg
Weight with Stand
6.2 kg
DISPLAY
Brightness (Typ.)
270 nit
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
Diagnostics
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
Energy Saving mode
YES
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Line Out)
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
Insert Image
YES
IR Out
YES (RS-232C)
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
Multi IR Code
YES
Port Block
YES
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
SNMP
YES
USB Cloning
YES
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
Welcome Video
YES
WOL
YES
INFO
Category
Smart TV Signage
POWER SPEC.
Power Consumption(Max)
105W
Power Consumption(Typ)
80W
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART FUNCTION
Bluetooth
YES
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
DIAL
YES
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
Mood Display
YES
Screen Share
YES
Soft AP
YES
Web Browser
YES
Wi-Fi
YES
STANDARD
EMC
CE
Safety
CB, CU TR
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
CMS(Premium)
YES
Control / Control Plus
YES
LG Connected Care
YES
Simple Editor
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
BEACON
YES
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
YES
DPM (Digital Power Management)
YES
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
YES
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
YES
Fail Over
YES
NTP sync timer
YES
Play Via URL
YES
Time scheduler
YES
Vertical Setup
YES
VIDEO
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
