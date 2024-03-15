65'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
True Interactivity for
Bringing People Together
When the teacher marks it on the TR3DJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Brightness
-
390 nit (w/o Glass, Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 68%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
Anti Glare, 7H(Mohs)
-
Life time
-
30,000 Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
No / Yes
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), RGB, Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), USB3.0 Type A(3), USB2.0 Type A(3)
-
Output
-
Audio Out, Optical,Touch USB (2)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
38.75Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
48.5Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1489×897×87mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1628×208×1005mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400
KEY FEATURE
-
HW - Internal Memory
-
32GB
-
HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in
-
Yes (Slot type)
-
HW - Power Indicator
-
Yes
-
HW - Local Key Operation
-
Yes
-
SW - webOS ver.
-
Android 8.0
-
SW - Screen Share
-
Yes (Screenshare pro)
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
-
Yes (Debug Mode)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
-
180W
-
Max.
-
300 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
TBD
-
Power off
-
0.5W ↓
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
Yes (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class “A” / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built In
-
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
-
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands（Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe),Portugues(Brazil) Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 3m, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5m, HDMI Cable 3m, Writing Pen (2pcs), User Manual, Quick Start Guide, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), WiFi module
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Touch - Available object size for touch
-
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)
-
60ms ↓ (Android)
100ms ↓ (Windows)
-
Touch - Accuracy
-
±2mm
-
Touch - Interface
-
USB2.0
-
Touch - Protection Glass Thickness
-
4T (Anti-Glare)
-
Touch - Protection Glass Transmission
-
87%
-
Touch - Operating System Support
-
Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Touch - Multi touch point
-
Max 20 Points
ANDROID SYSTEM
-
SoC
-
Dual core A73+Dual core A53
-
GPU
-
Dual Core Mail G51
-
Internal Memory - Storage
-
32GB
-
Internal Memory - RAM
-
3GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11a/b/g/n/ac
-
LAN
-
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
