We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One:Quick Share USB Dongle
Start Working with Simple and Easy Connecting
People are having a meet by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with a large signage on the wall.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* One:Quick Share may not be available in certain products.
** Volume, Picture Mode, Auto Bright, Presentation Timer, Agenda/Note can be set on LG One:Quick Share PC App.
* One signage can be connected to a total of 4 USB-type dongle devices.
* At the very first time, personal PC needs to install One:Quick Share monitoring software by connecting the dongle device.
* LG Signage needs to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu in Settings App.
Setting Without Remote Control
One:Quick Share PC application allows to adjust the settings of the signage without remote control. And the signage on the wall shows one example of the Office Meeting Mode which users can set from the app.
* Setting without remote control function is enabled when the USB Dongle is paired to the LG Signage and connected to the PC.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting menu of the Signage.
Screen Manager
Meeting organizer is free to control several screens shared in the signage. So this image shows that the LG Signage screen has the same order of the split screen which the user with the admin privileges sets on the One:Quick Share App.
All specs
COMPATIBLE MODEL LIST(AS OF JANUARY 2021)
-
Standard Signage
-
65”/ 55”/ 49” UH7F
65”/ 55”/ 49”/ 43” UH5F (-H)
65”/ 55”/ 49”/ 43” UM3DG
86”/ 75”/ 65”/ 55”/50”/ 43” UL3G
ONE:QUICK SHARE
-
User Switching
-
Yes
-
Split View
-
Yes (Max. 4 Screen)
-
Admin Mode
-
Yes
-
Signage Control
-
Yes
-
Sound
-
Windows Only
USB DONGLE HW(SC-00DA)
-
Embedded OS
-
Linux
-
CPU
-
Quad-core CortexTM-A7
-
Internal Memory
-
eMMC (4 GB) , DDR3 (512 MB)
-
Wi-Fi
-
IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Max. 30 m available)
-
Video
-
H.264
-
Connectivity
-
USB 2.0 Type A (1)
-
Size (W × H × D)
-
63.8 × 63.8 × 13.5 mm / USB cable (85.5 mm)
-
Weight
-
46 g
-
Power Consumption
-
2.0 W (Typ.), 2.5 W (Max.)
-
Operating Temperature / Humidity
-
0℃ to 40℃ / 0% to 85%
RECOMMENDED PC SPECIFICATION
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 7 SP1 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 64 bit
macOS 10.11 / 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 bit
-
CPU
-
Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (or Later Version)
Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (or Later Version)
AMD Rygen 1st Generation (or Later Version)
-
Memory
-
8 GB↑
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.